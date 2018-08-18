Met's Hall holds off Manchego in Zweig Memorial

Money Shot Hanover and driver Tyler Buter and hold off a wall of horses at the wire

Met's Hall (Andy Miller) wins exciting Dr. Harry M. Zweig Memorial Trot ($350,000) for3-year-olds at Vernon Downs on Friday (August 17).

Met's Hall ($27.60) went straight to the lead from the eight hole. He took the first quarter in :26.4. SIx Pack (Ake Svanstedt) followed in the pocket with Manchego (Yannick Gingras) following along in third.

Andy Miller slowed the second quarter to a crawl of :30.1. Met's Hall hit the half in :57.0. Six Pack would pull the pocket just before the half. The two would then battle nose to nose and wheel to wheel all around the final turn. Neither horse would give an inch as they hit three-quarters in 1:25.2.

Manchego, who was the only filly in the race, sat in third watching the other two battle it out around the turn. She then went three-wide at the top of the stretch. In an amazing stretch drive, Met's Hall would dig in and get ready for the late charge from Manchego. In the end Met's Hall would win by a nose in a personal best time of 1:52.0. Magnificent as she was, Manchego had to settle for second best. The gutsy Six Pack would finish third.

Met's Hall is a three-year-old colt by Cantab Hall. Trained by Julie Miller for owners Stoy Inc. and Andy Miller Stable Inc. It was his second win in six starts this season. He now owns seven career victories.

Super Girl Riley (Marcus Miller) shocks field in Zweig Memorial Fillies Trot ($180,000) for 3-year-old trotting fillies.

The big favorite Plunge Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) carved out all the early fractions (:28.0, :57.2, 1:26.3).

Basquiat (Yannick Gingras) followed in the pocket before going on a break at the three-quarter pole. Perfect Summer K (David Miller) would then inherit second. Super Girl Riley ($17.20) would then come first-over from third in the stretch. She would then rundown Plunge Blue Chip to win the mile in a career best of 1:54.3. Plunge Blue Chip had to settle for second money. Perfect Summer K finished third.

Owned by Paymaq Racing, George Golemes, Harvey Eisman and trained by Erv Miller, the 3-year-old filly by Muscle Mass won for the second time in 2018. It was her sixth career victory.

Zephyr Kronos (Yannick Gingras) wins the Zweig Memorial Consolation Trot ($80,000) for 3-year-old trotters.

After Missle Hill led them to a first quarter of :27.0, Zephyr Kronos ($3.50) took control of the rest of the race (:56.2, 1:24.4, 1:52.0). Zephyr Kronos, who is trained by Jimmy Takter for owners Al Libfeld, Perry Soderberg, and Christina Takter, held off onelast late charge from second place finisher Missle Hill. Mississippi Storm (Tim Tetrick) was third best.

Zephyr Kronos is a 3-year-old colt by Ready Cash. He won for the fifth time this season and his career. None faster than tonight.

Zero Tolerance won the first division ($52,500) of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for freshman pacing fillies.

Zero Tolerance is trained by Joe Holloway for owners Val D'Or Farms and Theodore Gewertz, the 2-year-old filly by Heston Blue Chip-Feelinglikeastar flew in the stretch to win 1:51.3. So Aweome (Tim Tetrick) finished second with St Somewhere (Yannick Gingras) getting third money.

Zero Tolerence ($3.60) is now four for five in her career.

Money Shot Hanover (Tyler Buter) wins the second division ($53,500) of the NYSS.

Money Shot Hanover ($5.40) out dueled JK American Beauty (Yannick Gingras) in the stretch to win in 1:53.0. Brooklyn Lilacs (Jim Morrill Jr) was third.

Money Shot Hanover is a 2-year-old filly by Art Major-Marinade Hanover. Owned by Rick Phillips, Deena Frost, and trainer Mark Harder, she won for the first time in five starts

