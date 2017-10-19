Vernon Downs hosted eight Excelsior "A" Finals for a purse of $45,000 each on Wednesday Night (October 18). Harness racing driver Jim Morrill Jr. would capture the first three races.

Checkered Past (Jim Morrill Jr) would charge late to win the first Excelsior "A" race for freshman pacing fillies.

After several lead changes Checkered Past ( American Ideal - Character Flaw) would make a third-over move going into the stretch. Owned by All Star Racing Inc. and trained by Peter Foley, she would blow by them all to win in a lifetime best time of 1:53.2. The 2 year-old filly would get get her fourth career victory, paying $11.20 for the win. Act Like A Diva (Marcus Miller) would finish second and Credit List would settle for third.

The "A" Final for 2 year-old trotting Colts and Geldings would go to Troller (Jim Morrill Jr.).

If Not Why Not (John MacDonald) would lead them through the first half, Troller ( Muscle Mass -Pearls Last Chance) would then go first over and take the lead right before three-quarters. Owned and trained by Paul Kelly, the 2 year-old colt would hold off the late drive by second place finisher Yuge (Charlie Norris) for the win. Credit List (Andy Miller) would finish third.

Troller ($ 7.20) got career victory number three with a lifetime best of 1:55.2.

Rootin Tootin (Jim Morrill Jr.) tough as nails to win the freshman colts and gelding Excelsior "A" Final.

Rootin Tootin ( Roll With Joe - Wild Retreat) would take charge right after the first quarter. Manverick (John MacDonald) would go alongside at the half and the two would battle all the way through the stretch.

Rootin Tootin ($ 10.40), who is owned by Stuart and trainer Blake Macintosh, dug down deep and would gut out the win in a lifetime best of 1:51.2. Rockapello (Jason Bartlett) would come on late to finish second with Manverick settling for third best.

Pittstop Emerald (Chris Lems) would go gate-to-wire to win freshman fillies trot "A" Final.

Pittstop Emerald ( RC Royalty - Nowerland Kristen) would fire out of the gate and put up all the fractions :27.4, :58.2, 1:27.1, 1:57.0. Owned and trained by Robert Gale, she would hold off the late charge of Minne Cheatum (Jason Bartlett), who finished second and Miss Muscle (John Stark Jr.) who got third.

Pittstop Emerald ($18.20) would win for the fifth time in nine starts with a lifetime best of 1:57.0.

Roll With Sparky (John MacDonald) rolls to sophomore pacing fillies Excelsior "A" Final victory.

Roll With Sparky ( Roll WIth Joe ) would take the lead just before the half time mark and never look back to win in 1:51.2. Owned by Paul Tandimayer and trainer Jim Graham, she would pay $3.00 for her 10th win of the year. Robin J (Jason Bartlett) would be second best with Roll Baby Roll (Marcus Miller) settling for third.

Golden Kronos (Jason Bartlett) would nip big favorite Big Man Ev (Andy Miller) during "A" Final for trotting 3 year-old colts and geldings.

Golden Kronos ( Chapter Seven ) would take the lead before the first quarter but Big Man Ev ( Chapter Seven ) would take over before the half and lead all the way to deep stretch. Golden Kronos ($16.60), who is owned by Myron Ekstein with Michael and William Pozefsky while trained by Stanley Zombick Jr., would pop out of the pocket to just nip Big Man Ev (second). Winneress (Jim Morrill Jr.) was third.

Golden Kronos would get season and career victory number eight in a lifetime best of 1:54.4.

Geez Joe (Marcus Miller) captures "A" Final for 3 year-old pacing colts and geldings.

Geez Joe ( Roll With Joe ) would take over just before the half and would win easily over second place finisher Sir Pugsley (Dan Dube) in 1:51.2. Joe Joe Joe (John MacDonald) finished third.

Geez Joe ($4.80) who is owned by the Bay Pond Racing Stable and trained by Erv Miller, would get eighth win of the season and career.

Sophomore trotting fillies "A" Finals went to Prairie Diamonds (John MacDonald).

Prairie Diamonds ( Diamond Goal ) looked like she was shot out of a cannon in the stretch going from fifth to first to win in a lifetime best 1:55.0. Mighty Surf (Jim Morrill Jr.) was second with Chapter Review (Jim DeVaux) finishing third.

Prairie Diamonds ($7.90) is owned by Fred Morosini, Laurie Poulin, Fritz Racing and trainer Mike Deters. She picked up her seventh win of the season and eighth win of her career.

Live racing returns to Vernon Downs on Thursday (October 19) with an eight race card starting at 6:45.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com.

John Horne for Vernon Downs