Atlanta cruises to NYSS win at Vernon Downs

Atlanta (Scott Zeron) won the second of two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for sophomore harness racing trotting fillies at Vernon Downs on Thursday (July 19).

Repentance (Jim Morrill Jr.) was first to the quarter in 27.0. Atlanta ($2.10) who is trained by Rick Zeron, stormed to the front just after the quarter and controlled the race the rest of the way (:57.0, 1:26.4, 1:53.4).

Her win in the second division of the NYSS ($61,300) was never in doubt. Lucky Ava (Ake Svanstedt) was second best with Repentance getting third money.

Atlanta is a 3-year-old filly by Chapter Seven and is owned by the team of Rick Zeron, Crawford Farms, Howard Taylor, Holland Racing Stable, and Bradley Grant. She is now five for five this season and nine for fourteen in her career.

Lima Novelty (Scott Zeron) holds off Ciao Dolce (Ake Svanstedt) to win the NYSS first division ($60,200).

Ciao Dolce led to a first quarter in :27.3. Lima Novelty ($3.00) went first-over from fourth and brushed by to take the lead before hitting the half in :57.0. She continued to lead, hitting three-quarters in 1:26.1.

Ciao Dolce followed in the pocket until mid stretch. She would go first over and battle down the rest of the stretch but Lima Novelty dug in and held on to win in 1:54.1. Ciao Dolce settled for second while Tribute To Seven (Matt Kakaley) fired late to finish third.

Lima Novelty is a 3-year-old filly by Chapter Seven. Owned by Ken Jacobs and trained by Linda Toscano, she won for the fourth time this season and the eighth time in her career.

Scott Zeron won three on the night as he added a win with the Russian Spy ($4.40). Matt Kakaley visited the winner's circle three times on the night as well. He got his wins with Talkoholic ($48.00), Byway ($10.20), and White Cheetah ($5.90).

Vernon Downs returns to live racing on Friday (July 20) with an 11 race card starting at 6:10 p.m.

