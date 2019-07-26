Day At The Track

Barn Holden and Third Shift in NYSS wins

02:51 PM 26 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Barn Holden, harness racing
Barn Holden is a 2-year-old colt by Conway Hall
Foto Won Photo

Barn Holden (Kevin Cummings) and Third Shift (Jim Morrill Jr.) each won their harness racing division of the New York Sire Stakes for freshmen trotting colts & geldings at Vernon Downs on Thursday (July 25). Both divisions raced for a purse of $54,000.

In the first division Barn Holden ($7.50) went to the front and led the group to a first quarter of :28.4. As they reached the top of the back stretch Berkery J (Jason Bartlett) went first over and got within a neck of the lead. Barn Holden held off the challenge and led to the half in :58.2 and was first to three-quarters in 1:26.3.

Barn Holden, who is owned by Purple Haze Stables, Out In The Country Stable, Nancy Pratt, and trainer Steven Pratt, gave them all the slip in the stretch to win in a lifetime best of 1:55.3. Hobbs (Jim Morrill Jr.) came up late to finish second. Berkery J held on to finish third.

Barn Holden is a 2-year-old colt by Conway Hall-Barn Babe. It was his second win in four career starts.

Third Shift ($4.50) comes flying late to win second division.

Bourbon Express (Jason Bartlett) laid down all the early fractions (:27.4, :57.0, 1:26.0).

Third Shift, who is owned by Melby Gard Inc. and trained by Ake Svanstedt, was fourth after three-quarters. Pocket sitter, Beerthirty K (Mike Simons) jumped out the the pocket and challenged Bourbon Express at mid-stretch. Third Shift went three wide and charged by just before hitting the mile in a lifetime best of 1:54.4. Beerthirty K had to settle for second best and Bourbon Express held on for third money.

Third Shift

Third Shift is a 2-year-old colt by Chapter Seven-Overnight Command. It was his second win in three career starts.

Vernon Downs returns to live racing with an 11 race card on Friday (July 26). Post time is at 6:10 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com.

John Horne for Vernon Downs.

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sicily wins Governor's Cup, 3yo Finals held
26-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Barn Holden and Third Shift in NYSS wins
26-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
39th win for Wygant Prince
26-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Yonkers fetes milestone men Lachance
26-Jul-2019 13:07 PM NZST
Tim Tetrick wins another five
26-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Posts for Spirit of Massachusetts & Clara Barton
26-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Yearling supplement for Hambletonian Stakes
26-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News