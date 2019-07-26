Barn Holden and Third Shift in NYSS wins

Barn Holden (Kevin Cummings) and Third Shift (Jim Morrill Jr.) each won their harness racing division of the New York Sire Stakes for freshmen trotting colts & geldings at Vernon Downs on Thursday (July 25). Both divisions raced for a purse of $54,000.

In the first division Barn Holden ($7.50) went to the front and led the group to a first quarter of :28.4. As they reached the top of the back stretch Berkery J (Jason Bartlett) went first over and got within a neck of the lead. Barn Holden held off the challenge and led to the half in :58.2 and was first to three-quarters in 1:26.3.

Barn Holden, who is owned by Purple Haze Stables, Out In The Country Stable, Nancy Pratt, and trainer Steven Pratt, gave them all the slip in the stretch to win in a lifetime best of 1:55.3. Hobbs (Jim Morrill Jr.) came up late to finish second. Berkery J held on to finish third.

Barn Holden is a 2-year-old colt by Conway Hall -Barn Babe. It was his second win in four career starts.

Third Shift ($4.50) comes flying late to win second division.

Bourbon Express (Jason Bartlett) laid down all the early fractions (:27.4, :57.0, 1:26.0).

Third Shift, who is owned by Melby Gard Inc. and trained by Ake Svanstedt, was fourth after three-quarters. Pocket sitter, Beerthirty K (Mike Simons) jumped out the the pocket and challenged Bourbon Express at mid-stretch. Third Shift went three wide and charged by just before hitting the mile in a lifetime best of 1:54.4. Beerthirty K had to settle for second best and Bourbon Express held on for third money.

Third Shift

Third Shift is a 2-year-old colt by Chapter Seven -Overnight Command. It was his second win in three career starts.

Vernon Downs returns to live racing with an 11 race card on Friday (July 26). Post time is at 6:10 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com.

John Horne for Vernon Downs.