Very Kronos tops in Gr I in Sweden

Very Kronos (6m Ready Cash -Glide About-Yankee Glide) was a 1.11.6kr timed winner of Aby’s featured Gr. I National Svensky Masterkop (purse 97,630€, 2640 meters autostart) with Erik Adielsson up for trainer Svante Bath and Kjell Johansson.

He was bred by Allev. Kronos Srl and this day defeated Milljondollarrhyme (6g Ready Cash-Nursery Rhyme-Credit Winner) with trainer F.B. Larsson up. Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi) was third for Johan Untersteiner with Global Welcome (5m SJs Caviar ) fourth for Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Bath.

On the undercard was the STL Stoeliten (purse 97,630€, 2140 meters autostart) and Hevin Boko (6f Going Kronos -Welat Boko-Garland Lobell) scored in 1.12kr for Mika Forss and trainer Timo Nurmos. A length back second was Wild Love (6f Love You- Turins Vilda-Dreamaster) for Kevin Oscarsson. Mellbyh Free (6f Muscle Hill -Mellby Ticket-Windsong’s Legacy) was third handled by trainer Bjorn Goop.

Hevin Boko

