Day At The Track

Very Kronos tops in Gr I in Sweden

02:33 AM 13 Oct 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Very Kronos, harness racing
Very Kronos
AGT photo

Very Kronos (6m Ready Cash-Glide About-Yankee Glide) was a 1.11.6kr timed winner of Aby’s featured Gr. I National Svensky Masterkop (purse 97,630€, 2640 meters autostart) with Erik Adielsson up for trainer Svante Bath and Kjell Johansson. 

He was bred by Allev. Kronos Srl and this day defeated Milljondollarrhyme (6g Ready Cash-Nursery Rhyme-Credit Winner) with trainer F.B. Larsson up. Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi) was third for Johan Untersteiner with Global Welcome (5m SJs Caviar) fourth for Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Bath.

On the undercard was the STL Stoeliten (purse 97,630€, 2140 meters autostart) and Hevin Boko (6f Going Kronos-Welat Boko-Garland Lobell) scored in 1.12kr for Mika Forss and trainer Timo Nurmos. A length back second was Wild Love (6f Love You-Turins Vilda-Dreamaster) for Kevin Oscarsson. Mellbyh Free (6f Muscle Hill-Mellby Ticket-Windsong’s Legacy) was third handled by trainer Bjorn Goop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hevin Boko

 

ATG, Aby siles/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Jack's Legend N gutsy in feature
12-Oct-2020 15:10 PM NZDT
Six more victories for Napolitano
12-Oct-2020 13:10 PM NZDT
Blue Knight breaks track record
12-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Bettors Wish, Kissin In The Sand score track records
12-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Amigo Volo wins 128th Kentucky Futurity
12-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Love A Good Story uncorks to win Filly Futurity
12-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Stranger stands tall with Tattersalls stroll
12-Oct-2020 07:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News