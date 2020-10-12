Very Kronos tops in Gr I in Sweden

Very Kronos (6m Ready Cash-Glide About-Yankee Glide) was a 1.11.6kr timed winner of Aby’s featured Gr. I National Svensky Masterkop (purse 97,630€, 2640 meters autostart) with Erik Adielsson up for trainer Svante Bath and Kjell Johansson.
He was bred by Allev. Kronos Srl and this day defeated Milljondollarrhyme (6g Ready Cash-Nursery Rhyme-Credit Winner) with trainer F.B. Larsson up. Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi) was third for Johan Untersteiner with Global Welcome (5m SJs Caviar) fourth for Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Bath.
On the undercard was the STL Stoeliten (purse 97,630€, 2140 meters autostart) and Hevin Boko (6f Going Kronos-Welat Boko-Garland Lobell) scored in 1.12kr for Mika Forss and trainer Timo Nurmos. A length back second was Wild Love (6f Love You-Turins Vilda-Dreamaster) for Kevin Oscarsson. Mellbyh Free (6f Muscle Hill-Mellby Ticket-Windsong’s Legacy) was third handled by trainer Bjorn Goop.
Hevin Boko
ATG, Aby siles/photos
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink