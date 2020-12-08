Day At The Track

Vettel N decisive in feature

07:41 PM 07 Dec 2020 NZDT
Harrah's Philadelphia, Harness racing
CHESTER, Pa. -- Vettel N ($5.00) used a :26 third-quarter blitz to seize command en route to a decisive 1:50 score in Sunday afternoon's (Dec. 6) featured harness racing event at Harrah's Philadelphia, an $11,600 fifth-level conditioned pace.

Vettel N was content to draft in third while Lyons Steel (Dexter Dunn) and Jack's Shadow N (Daniel Dube) disputed a :26.3 first quarter. After Lyons Steel pulled the half back to :56, Joe Bongiorno angled the 7-year-old American Ideal gelding off the pegs, and he surged to the fore with three-eighths to go. After opening up a three-length lead to three-quarters in 1:21.4, Vettel N repelled a late challenge from runner-up Rock The Town (Andy McCarthy) by 2-1/4 lengths. Our Max Phactor N (George Napolitano Jr.) finished third, another 1-3/4 lengths behind.
Trainer Jenn Bongiorno and driver Joe Bongiorno share ownership of 25-time winner Vettel N with Brent Hershberger and Robert Devine. Since arriving in the United States to race under Jenn Bongiorno's care, he has won eight of 20 races and has amassed $61,556 in purses.

Marc Mosher shone on the undercard with a training hat trick, winning with Cole On The Beach ($5.40, Yannick Gingras, 1:52.4), Enough Sun ($2.40, David Miller, 1:52.1) and Razor's Edge ($3.80, Gingras, 1:53.1). Mosher conditioned all three for new Standardbred owner Joseph Riad, who purchased his first horse in September.

Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia with a 14-race program on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 9) and a $6,896.90 carryover in the Jackpot Hi-5, which is offered in the fifth race daily. First post time is 12:25 p.m. EST.
 
 
by James Witherite, Harrah's Philadelphia racing media
