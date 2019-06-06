Victor Ferm wins republica

Victor Ferm (4m Nad Al Sheba -Farina di Casei-Uronometro) took Sunday’s Gr. III Grand Premi Della Republica (purse 40,040€, 1660 meters autostart) at Bologna ITY. Santo Mollo reined the harness racing winner to the 1.11.5kr timed victory.

A length and a half back second was Vernissage Grif (4m Varenne -Dalia Grif-Park Avenue Joe) and third went to Deimos Racing (6g Quite Easy -Athena Haleryd-Pine Chip), Enrico Bellei up.

Entries for the Oslo Grand Prix have been revealed for this UET Masters classic with a purse of 308,000, and raced over 2100 meters autostart. The race is held at Oslo’s Bjerke Racecourse. There have been double winners in the race history: Copiad, Gidde Palema, Grande Frances and Rex Rodney. The 2018 winner, Urlo dei Venti, clocked in a race record 1.10kr, was disqualified for doping.

Post Position Order (horse, country, driver and trainer:

1. Slide So Easy (Denmark), Flemming Jensen also trainer

2. Perfect Spirit (SWE), Orjan Kihlstrom, Daniel Reden

3. Ringostarr Treb (ITY), Wilhelm Paal, Jerry Riordan

4. Vitruvio (ITY), Jorma Kontio, Alessandro Gocciadoro

5. Bahia Quesnot (FR), Junior Guelpa also trainer

6. Gretsky BR (Norway), Magnus Teien Gunderson, Geir Vegard Gunderson

7. Valokaja Hindo (Norway), Christophe Martens, Jean Michel Bazire

8. Uza Josselyn (Suisse), Gabriele Gelormini, Rene Aebischer

9. Nadal Broline (FIN), Bjorn Goop also trainer

10. Looking Superb (Norway), Jomar Blekken, Jean Michel Bazire



Other top races soon to arrive are Jamtlands Store Prix at Ostersund on June 8 that has Double Exposure among an upper class field; and on June 15 is the Kymi Grand Prix that has Dijon Billie de Montfort and Colonel among those committed.

Great summer racing in Europe for the many fans and supporters.