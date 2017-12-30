Victoria Derby mission for top colt

Star Queensland pacer Colt Thirty One is on target for a big season. The richly talented harness racing three-year-old made it back to back victories when successful in the $10,540 Pot of Gold Final at Albion Park today (Friday).

Fresh from his clinical display last week when resuming the previous week, the Mach Three – Charm Personified colt sat parked in the 1660m event before easily defeating former New Zealand filly Lisa Lincoln and Paternity Suit in a time of 1:54.1.

Sectionals were covered in 28.8, 29.9, 27.5 and 28.2 seconds.

It was the 9th victory from 13 starts and all victories have come via the Albion Park oval.

The proven Gr.1 winner is being readied for a tilt at the $200,000 Victoria Derby series next month and trainer/driver Grant Dixon is content with the progress his top pupil is making.

“I was really pleased with the effort today, it was a nice follow-up from his effort the previous week and he felt strong to the line and the sectionals were sharp.” Dixon said.

The heats of the Victoria Derby are scheduled for January 20 while the final will take place the following week at TABCORP Park, Melton.

Key rivals will include star local and the unbeaten Lumineer while the dominant All Stars stable of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen are also likely to be represented among many others.

Outstanding Tasmanian youngster Ignatius is likely to skip the Melbourne feature in preference for the New South Wales Derby the following month.

But Dixon is confident his colt will be amongst the action.

“He proved he was competitive with his efforts during the Breeders Crown back in August and I think he has come back in really good shape, we’re in the mix anyway.

“He’s filled out and thickened in the right areas and he’s very relaxed which is great, he’s very tractable and driving very well.

“I’m hoping to find another race before heading south and that should have him in great shape for the series.”

Colt Thirty One finished third behind King Of Swing and Poster Boy in the Gr.1 $285,000 Australasian Breeders Crown on August 27.

The Gr.1 QBRED Triad winner is raced by his breeders, Kevin and Kay Seymour.

Chris Barsby