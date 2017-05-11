Day At The Track

Victoria Luis wins €66,000 Prix Fama

03:40 AM 11 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Victoria Luis
Victoria Luis

May 9, 2017 - Franck Nivard teamed Victoria Luis (3f Conway Hall-Danae del Ronco) to an easy harness racing victory in the featured Gr. III Prix Fama (purse €66,000, 2700 meters, nine European starters) at Paris Vincennes.

Salvatire Minopoli trains the winning filly for Allenamento Team Minopoli.

Race time was 1.16.6kr off rated fractions.

Everglades (3f Rodrigo Jet-Penang) was second for Thomas Levesque, also trainer, for breeder/owner Pierre Levesque.

Third was Elite du Ruel (3f Timoko-Romance du Ruel) for trainer/driver Franck Anne and breeder/owner Annick Bazin.

Fourth was Elusive Feeling (3f Goetmals Wood-Quechua de Charue) for J-M Bazire.

The Ready Cash daughters Elegantissime and Encore Plus were fifth and seventh.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Breedings available for the 2017 season
11-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
Grand Circuit is dark this week
11-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
NY-Bred after care initiative to continue
11-May-2017 07:05 AM NZST
Post Time announces Thursday line-up
11-May-2017 04:05 AM NZST
Top fillies return in Sire Stakes
11-May-2017 04:05 AM NZST
May 15th payments due
11-May-2017 01:05 AM NZST
Bobby Weiss series for trotting males
10-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News