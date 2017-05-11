Victoria Luis wins €66,000 Prix Fama

May 9, 2017 - Franck Nivard teamed Victoria Luis (3f Conway Hall-Danae del Ronco) to an easy harness racing victory in the featured Gr. III Prix Fama (purse €66,000, 2700 meters, nine European starters) at Paris Vincennes.
Salvatire Minopoli trains the winning filly for Allenamento Team Minopoli.
Race time was 1.16.6kr off rated fractions.
Everglades (3f Rodrigo Jet-Penang) was second for Thomas Levesque, also trainer, for breeder/owner Pierre Levesque.
Third was Elite du Ruel (3f Timoko-Romance du Ruel) for trainer/driver Franck Anne and breeder/owner Annick Bazin.
Fourth was Elusive Feeling (3f Goetmals Wood-Quechua de Charue) for J-M Bazire.
The Ready Cash daughters Elegantissime and Encore Plus were fifth and seventh.
Thomas H. Hicks