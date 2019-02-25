Day At The Track

Victoria has strength in numbers for NSW Derby

05:49 PM 25 Feb 2019 NZDT
Demon Delight,Harness racing
Demon Delight

Including both emergencies, Victorian horses account for 10 of of the 12 horses among the line-up for Saturday night's Group 1 New South Wales Derby.

If second emergency Crime Writer fails to get a run, Centenario – one of five Emma Stewart-trained three-year-olds to qualify for the Group 1 – will start from the pole draw.

The lone local in the race is Muscle Factory, who ironically won the Group 1 Woodlands Victoria Derby recently, so the NSW fans certainly haven't given away hope of a hometown triumph on Saturday night.

Muscle Factory is drawn three and has to be a big chance to land the front given his gate speed. 

Read more at Club Menangle online 

The final field for the NSW Derby (with Victorian runners marked) is: 

1: Crime Writer (2em) (Vic) 
2: Centenario (Vic) 
3: Muscle Factory 
4: War Dan Delight (Vic)
5: Hardhitter (Vic)
6: Hurricane Harley (Vic)
7: Malcolms Rhythm (Vic)
8: Im Anothermasterpiece (1em) 
9: Max Delight (Vic)
10: Lochinvar Art (Vic)
11: Fourbigmen (Vic)
12: Demon Delight (Vic)

 

Trots Media

