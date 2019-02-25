Victoria has strength in numbers for NSW Derby

Including both emergencies, Victorian horses account for 10 of of the 12 horses among the line-up for Saturday night's Group 1 New South Wales Derby.
If second emergency Crime Writer fails to get a run, Centenario – one of five Emma Stewart-trained three-year-olds to qualify for the Group 1 – will start from the pole draw.
The lone local in the race is Muscle Factory, who ironically won the Group 1 Woodlands Victoria Derby recently, so the NSW fans certainly haven't given away hope of a hometown triumph on Saturday night.
Muscle Factory is drawn three and has to be a big chance to land the front given his gate speed.
The final field for the NSW Derby (with Victorian runners marked) is:
1: Crime Writer (2em) (Vic)
2: Centenario (Vic)
3: Muscle Factory
4: War Dan Delight (Vic)
5: Hardhitter (Vic)
6: Hurricane Harley (Vic)
7: Malcolms Rhythm (Vic)
8: Im Anothermasterpiece (1em)
9: Max Delight (Vic)
10: Lochinvar Art (Vic)
11: Fourbigmen (Vic)
12: Demon Delight (Vic)
Trots Media