Victoria has strength in numbers for NSW Derby

Including both emergencies, Victorian horses account for 10 of of the 12 horses among the line-up for Saturday night's Group 1 New South Wales Derby.

If second emergency Crime Writer fails to get a run, Centenario – one of five Emma Stewart-trained three-year-olds to qualify for the Group 1 – will start from the pole draw.

The lone local in the race is Muscle Factory, who ironically won the Group 1 Woodlands Victoria Derby recently, so the NSW fans certainly haven't given away hope of a hometown triumph on Saturday night.

Muscle Factory is drawn three and has to be a big chance to land the front given his gate speed.

The final field for the NSW Derby (with Victorian runners marked) is:

1: Crime Writer (2em) (Vic)

2: Centenario (Vic)

3: Muscle Factory

4: War Dan Delight (Vic)

5: Hardhitter (Vic)

6: Hurricane Harley (Vic)

7: Malcolms Rhythm (Vic)

8: Im Anothermasterpiece (1em)

9: Max Delight (Vic)

10: Lochinvar Art (Vic)

11: Fourbigmen (Vic)

12: Demon Delight (Vic)