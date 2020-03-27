Victoria set to resume harness racing

Racing will resume in Victoria tomorrow night after Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) confirmed the steward tested for COVID-19 earlier this week had returned a negative result.

HRNSW previously reported a club official working at Penrith trots on Thursday March 19 had tested positive to COVID-19. That official had come into contact with a steward, who then worked the following night at Bathurst where Victorian participants were racing.

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) and HRNSW worked together to identify the participants who had contact with the steward and alerted those people during the week.

None of those participants have reported any symptoms.

“We are comfortable with the processes employed by HRNSW to investigate this situation and we’re pleased the steward has tested negative to COVID-19,” HRV CEO Dayle Brown said.

“I am sure the news is a significant relief to that steward and the steward’s family, as well as the entire harness racing industry.

“The strict race night protocols previously announced by HRV will remain in place to ensure we continue to reduce our footprint at race meetings, with only essential personnel able to attend.

“The health and wellbeing of our people is paramount, and this is why we took the precautionary measures this week to suspend racing while we investigated the NSW reports.

“We are continuing to explore all options that would allow our participants the opportunity to continue earning an income through racing.

“We are also committed to ensuring full compliance with government health edicts and will continue working closely with our stakeholders and staff to protect their health and wellbeing.”

With racing resuming as of tomorrow night, the schedule will proceed as planned.

HRV will continue to monitor and respond to government protocols put in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

