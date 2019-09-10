Victorian board member killed in road crash

Shadow Sax with high-profile members of his ownership group “Stable of Stars”, managed by the late Danny Frawley (far right). The group including (from left) Garry Lyon, his father Peter, AFLW gun Tayla Harris with trainer Emma Stewart.

Harness racing has lost one of its most energetic and passionate leaders, with the death of Danny Frawley in a single car crash at Bungaree, near Ballarat, on Monday.

Frawley was among a new seven-person board appointed to Harness Racing Victoria in 2016 and, as well as his administrative role, he was an avid owner who promoted the sport at every opportunity.

The former AFL great - ex St Kilda champion player and Richmond coach - died at the scene when his car hit a tree at Millbrook, 20 kilometres east of Ballarat, about 1.30 pm. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Frawley had a long history in harness racing, growing up in the industry at Bungaree.

His late father Brian was a breeder, owner and trainer, who raced champion pacer Vanderport. Brian Frawley, who died three years ago, was a life member of the Ballarat and District Trotting Club, where he had served as president.

Danny Frawley was passionately committed to the future of harness racing, and, as with everything he took on, he worked tirelessly and invested of himself.

He formed a high-profile ownership group of media and sports luminaries which purchased top performers including a share late last year in superstar pacer Shadow Sax, with the goal of promoting the Victoria Cup.

The Stable of Stars group was managed by Frawley and included AFL Women's champion and rising star boxer Tayla Harris, Essendon key defender Michael Hurley, Channel 7's Hamish McLachlan, SEN radio's Garry Lyon and Tim Watson, former champion trainer Peter Tonkin and Sky Racing's Brittany Graham, as well as Garry's father Peter Lyon, who has strong family links to harness racing.

Shadow Sax went amiss in the Victoria Cup, but went on to take out the Sokyola Sprint and the Poplar Alm Free For All in November.

Harnesslink sends its condolences to the Frawley family.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura