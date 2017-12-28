Janos Paulovitz Memorial at Kincsem Park

Next up at Kincsem Park is the annual December 31 festival

December 26, 2017 - Victory Knick (5g Cantab Hall -Lapponla- Lindy’s Crown ) reined by harness racing trainer Emil Csordas took Tuesday’s featured 1.2Huf million purse Janos Paulovitz Memorial raced over 1900 meters autostart. Race time was 1.17.5kr. The winner scored for the third time in four Hu starts after import from Sweden. Vortice Bi (3m Toss Out -Rhode Island Bi- Equinox Bi ) was second for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas in his first HU start after import from Italy. Bimbo de Chenu (6f Scipion du Goutier -Ovivede Chenu- Casino des Sports ) took third for trainer/driver Sandor Varga.

The fine card also included the 1Huf million purse Ketevesek Versenye (1900 meters autostart, two year olds) and Veritable Yankee (2m Yankee Mustang -Vraja Zilelor- Komediant ) scored for trainer/driver Goran Zolnaji timed in 1.24.6kr. Zafira (2f Belami -Jade- Valley Guardian ) took second for Branislav Mukity and Zaffiri (2f Naglo -Chemise Cobra- Atlas Fighter L ) took third with Sandor Varga aboard.

The Rablany Handicap (purse 800,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to 1.19.8kr timed and Viktoria Nemeth reined Salihamidzic (6m Wall Street Banker -Helikon- Awesome Goal ) that Lajos Marton trains. Offenbach Bigi (9m Andover Hall ) and Dabano As (6m Abano As ) were the next two on the line. The Vamba DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) was another upper level trotting event that went to 1.20.2kr timed Urania RG (4f Racino -Sweet Pine- Pine Chip ) driven by trainer Sandor Varga. Urban Legend and Tengelic trailed the winner.

Next up at Kincsem Park is the annual December 31 festival.

Thomas H. Hicks