Victory for the 53 heading to slaughter

The first effort was to release them from the kill pen so none would face slaughter. That required raising funds to do so, encouraging people to take one directly from the pen, asking for homes, foster homes, and donations. Fifty-three is a very large number and no one could guess if it could be done or not. SRF and people who cared kept at it for days. It was accomplished.

Horses were privately helped directly at the pen once the information was posted and shared on social media and past connections were called. Funds were raised to pay the pen to release the others. Unfortunately, one died in the pen, and one was euthanized there, due to medical issues.

The plan was, because SRF could not take on anymore horses financially, if more homes did not step up, that Veterinary euthanasia would be considered, less inhumane than slaughter. If SRF was able to get to this point, the next effort was to avoid euthanasia. To make that possible SRF calculated what was needed to give each a chance so SRF would be able to take them in with the intent of finding homes for each.

Sadly, help was stalling late yesterday to fund what remaining help was needed for euthanasia, but one special lady was not satisfied with only their release from a horrible death sentence to then be humanely put to their end. Michelle Crawford, from Crawford Farms, went on a mission and contacted several owners, trainers, and a racetrack owner. Enough was pledged and these horses all now have been spared death. It is the first time that so many people associated with racing in these capacities stepped up together like this to make it happen. They should be able to hear the applause from so many!

Today, the12 of the 16 will arrive at SRF in late afternoon and be identified. The photo shows the first load on the truck. Their new name tags will be weaved into their manes, they will no longer be tag numbers. Each will have a general evaluation: temperatures checked, weight and general condition, eyes, bodies examined for injuries, fungus, ringworm, legs and hooves looked over, teeth reviewed, and their soundness and spirit observed. Should any need a veterinarian, one is ready to help. A blacksmith and an equine dentist will be scheduled for next week, but for now these horses will have the space to run in large 20-40 acre fields and just be horses.

Each one needs a home in the next few months to be able to stay within the funds raised. We must assume that a least a few will only be pasture sound. Support needed for lifelong care with SRF was not considered in the funds raised, but a gamble had to be taken to get them out and to avoid euthanasia. These animals have been through so much, given of themselves in so many ways, first racing, and for most, a brutal life in the rural communities followed. Loving homes are so deserving for each of them and we hope more wonderful people will welcome one into their lives.

SRF and everyone who helped in the many ways contributing to the freedom of these animals appreciates what was done. We call these horses and those who helped them â€œThe Blessed Bunchâ€. Nothing could have brightened the holidays more. Those who donated can attest to how a heart feels from the power of giving.

The intent at SRF is that all horses get a home, not to have to live out their lives with a charity. SRF is counting on horses being adopted from this group, or one already with SRF. To adopt, please fill out an application on the website at Adoptahorse.org/application . To make a contribution to those horses that may find themselves without a home and living out life under SRFâ€™s expense and love, or to sponsor a horse you can make a one-time donation, monthly general donation or sponsor a horse as well. SRF will post arrival photos on its website at AdoptaHorse.org and send one more Press Release showing their steps into their day of freedom.