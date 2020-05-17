Videos added to twos in training report

We're pleased to announce that along with Hoofbid - the new app that is revolutionizing the way to buy and sell harness racing horses online - Standardbred Canada has added new content to our TWOS IN TRAINING REPORT , brought to you by TROT Magazine.

Revisit the publication now to read our new 'Million Dollar Babies' interview (on pages 8/9) with Tony Alagna and Marcus Melander, in regard to the only two Standardbred yearlings (Maverick & Damien) to ever sell in North America for $1 million or more.

We've also included links to two new videos, so you can see these 'Million Dollar Babies' in action (one at work and one at play).

FIRST AUCTION: Sunday, May 17th at 7pm (EST).

In This Issue:

With almost 10,000 reads, Standardbred Canada's digital Twos In Training Report has been very well received throughout the industry.

Hear from 20 of Canada's leading trainers as they discuss 99 of the brightest, up-and-coming, two-year-old Standardbreds in Canada, by as many as 35 of North America's top sires!

Read what the people who run three of Canada's biggest stallion farms had to say about breeding, racing, and this year's yearling sales, and how all are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter the 1st ever COSA Fantasy Stable Contest and the 7th annual TROT Magazine Fantasy Stable Contest.

View the video of the Canadian Standardbred that went viral on Facebook with almost 2,000,000 views worldwide!

Click on the cover (Above) or the link button below and enjoy our special 76 page digital production, designed especially for you, as you stay home and do your part in making our world a safer place.