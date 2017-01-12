Viking Madrik takes Quinte at Vincennes

08:01 AM 12 Jan 2017 NZDT
Viking Madrik
Viking Madrik winning the Prix du Limousin
PMU/Paris Turf Photo

January 10, 2017 - Tuesday’s Quinte+ Prix du Limousin (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) was at Paris-Vincennes and was won by 6.6/1 Viking Madrik (8g Jasmin de Flore-Keltry d’Occagnes) timed in 1.15.2kr for Gabriel Gelormini, driving for harness racing owner/trainer Yannick-Alain Briand). 1.8/1 Ange de Lune (7g Laetenter Diem-Kera Elle) landed the second spot for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard. 10.7/1 Alf de Melandre (7g Panache de l’Hon-Luciole de Bisoir) and driver Franck Nivard.

The same day 4/5 favorite Class Action (5f Scipion du Goutier-Nepeta) and reinsman J-M Bazire took the Prix de Ribeauville (purse €60,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters) timed in 1.14.7kr. Ch. Dreaux is owner/trainer of the winner that defeated 10.6/1 Circe Le Chesnaie (5f Repeat Love-Gitance de Billeron) handled by Genny Delaune for trainer Sebastian Guarato and Scuderia Bivans SRL. 52.6/1 Coral Sea (5f Niky-Quest For Love) and Alexandre Abrivard was third for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

Prior day (Monday) at Paris-Vincennes provided several interesting winners. The Prix d’Etrepagny (purse €60,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) was won by 1.13.7kr timed, 3.4/1 odds, barefoot, Corenzo Turbo (5m Ganymede-Poesie de Vigne) with J-M Bazire. 9/2 Clever Lymm (5m Korean-Oquidia) and reinsman Franck Nivard was second. The top two finishers are trained by Ph. Billard. 1.1/1 favorite Cleangame (5g Ouragan de Celland-Red Bull) was third for Eric Raffin. In the €85,000 purse Prix de Villedieu (monte, 2700 meters, eight starters) the 1.2/1 Broardo (6g Niky-Proadayna) was victorious timed in 1.15.3kr for jockey Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Vincent Martens and Ecurie Olmenhof. Later in the program the 4/5 favorite Detroit Castelets (4m Neoh Jiel-Rosanna Bonheur) scored victorious for Franck Ouvrie, trainer J.L. Dersoir and Ecurie Luck.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

