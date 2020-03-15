Viking d'Hermes now with 501,800€

March 11, 2020 - The 2.1/1 harness racing favorite Viking d’Hermes (11g Sancho Panca -Norina Way) scored at Laval in this day’s Grand Prix Consel Departemental Mayenne (purse 49,000€, 2850 meters distance handicapped, International) timed in 1.12.6kr.

Eric Raffin teamed this 25-meter handicapped winner for trainer J.M. Roubaud as he scored for the 18th time in a career that has produced earnings of 501,800€.

Fun Quick (5m Carpe Diem -Activity Quick) was second for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Maik Esper and owner Ecurie Quick Star.

Baron d’Aidou (9g Saxo de Vandel ) took third for Cyril Chenu.

Thomas H. Hicks