Day At The Track

Viking d'Hermes now with 501,800€

06:29 AM 15 Mar 2020 NZDT
Viking d'Hermes
Viking d'Hermes
Le Trot Photo

March 11, 2020 - The 2.1/1 harness racing favorite Viking d’Hermes (11g Sancho Panca-Norina Way) scored at Laval in this day’s Grand Prix Consel Departemental Mayenne (purse 49,000€, 2850 meters distance handicapped, International) timed in 1.12.6kr.

Eric Raffin teamed this 25-meter handicapped winner for trainer J.M. Roubaud as he scored for the 18th time in a career that has produced earnings of 501,800€.

Fun Quick (5m Carpe Diem-Activity Quick) was second for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Maik Esper and owner Ecurie Quick Star.

Baron d’Aidou (9g Saxo de Vandel) took third for Cyril Chenu.

Thomas H. Hicks

Includes Video
