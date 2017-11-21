Villam Ville takes feature at Kincsem Park

November 18, 2017 - Saturday’s Kincsem Park harness racing featured Menesek DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 3160 meters distance handicap) went to 10.3/1 Villam Ville (3g Beissinger Hanover -Izaville- Endless Sands ) for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas. Zsalek Zsolt owns the winner. Vital RG (3m SJs Photo -Vitesse OR- Indro Park ) was second for Tibor Hajnal, ahead of 40 meter handicapped Urilany R (4f Maximus Lindy -Elegant Lady- Mill H ) with Veljko Mazsity driving. Race time over the extended distance was 4:32.7, or 1.26.3kr.

The solid card also included the Laszlo Torok Memorial (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) with victory to the 1.3/1 favorite Victory Knick (5g Cantab Hall -Lapponia Knick- Lindy’s Crown . The recent import from Sweden is now trained and was reined by Emil Csordas. Race time was 1.20.1kr. Sultana Jet (6f Igor Font -Art Deco- Diamond Way ) was second for Gyorgy Horvath and trainer Imre Fazekas. Oldtimer Diamant (7g Arc de Triomphe -Primadonnas Lady- Titan Way ) was third for Emese Vezer.

Other winners were 4.3/1 Unika Vik (4f Cantab Hall -Nashville OM- Uronometro ) in the Jozsef Radoki Memorial (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart). Andras Gasper teamed the Balasz Juhasz trainee to a 1.19.7kr timed score over Unreal Boss (4f Maximus Lindy ) and Livi Kickoff (5f Sand Vic ). T

wo year olds contested the Ketevesek Versenye (purse 600,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and 3.4/1 Zseneroz (2f SJs Photo -Hitelezo- Witsends Speedy ) scored for Gyorgy Horvath, driving for trainer Balazs Juhasz, timed in 1.26.1kr. This Kabala Menes Kft. bred filly bested Veritable Yankee (2m Yankee Mustang ) and Zeffiri (2f Naglo ).

Plans continue for the exceptional annual Kincsem Park December 31 affair that featured a great racing, music, food and entertainment, before a gathering that usually numbers 10,000 irrespective of the winter weather.

Thomas H. Hicks