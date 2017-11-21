Villam Ville takes feature at Kincsem Park

November 18, 2017 - Saturday’s Kincsem Park harness racing featured Menesek DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 3160 meters distance handicap) went to 10.3/1 Villam Ville (3g Beissinger Hanover-Izaville-Endless Sands) for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas. Zsalek Zsolt owns the winner. Vital RG (3m SJs Photo-Vitesse OR-Indro Park) was second for Tibor Hajnal, ahead of 40 meter handicapped Urilany R (4f Maximus Lindy-Elegant Lady-Mill H) with Veljko Mazsity driving. Race time over the extended distance was 4:32.7, or 1.26.3kr.
The solid card also included the Laszlo Torok Memorial (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) with victory to the 1.3/1 favorite Victory Knick (5g Cantab Hall-Lapponia Knick-Lindy’s Crown. The recent import from Sweden is now trained and was reined by Emil Csordas. Race time was 1.20.1kr. Sultana Jet (6f Igor Font-Art Deco-Diamond Way) was second for Gyorgy Horvath and trainer Imre Fazekas. Oldtimer Diamant (7g Arc de Triomphe-Primadonnas Lady-Titan Way) was third for Emese Vezer.
Other winners were 4.3/1 Unika Vik (4f Cantab Hall-Nashville OM-Uronometro) in the Jozsef Radoki Memorial (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart). Andras Gasper teamed the Balasz Juhasz trainee to a 1.19.7kr timed score over Unreal Boss (4f Maximus Lindy) and Livi Kickoff (5f Sand Vic). T
wo year olds contested the Ketevesek Versenye (purse 600,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and 3.4/1 Zseneroz (2f SJs Photo-Hitelezo-Witsends Speedy) scored for Gyorgy Horvath, driving for trainer Balazs Juhasz, timed in 1.26.1kr. This Kabala Menes Kft. bred filly bested Veritable Yankee (2m Yankee Mustang) and Zeffiri (2f Naglo).
Plans continue for the exceptional annual Kincsem Park December 31 affair that featured a great racing, music, food and entertainment, before a gathering that usually numbers 10,000 irrespective of the winter weather.
Thomas H. Hicks