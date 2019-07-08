Vince on a roll at his old stomping ground

Journeyman harness racing trainer Vince Vallelonga isn't afraid to head five or six hours down the highway if he thinks he has a winner.

Vallelonga, based at Bolinda, 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, has been a frequent-and successful-competitor in the far north west of the State, particularly over the past month.

"I grew up in the Mildura area and have some great memories from there - besides, my parents Joe and Anne still live up there so it's nice to catch up with them," he said.

Vallelonga and his foreman and reinsman Ross Payne have been in sensational form landing seven winners and a few placegetters at the last four Mildura meetings.

The most recent fixture last Friday was by far their best with three wins apiece.

Vallelonga was successful with Melinka (Shadow Play-Luva Rum Ball (Presidential Ball); Fire Safe (Courage Under Fire-Talk Safely (Safely Kept) and Staley (Bettors Delight-Left In Paris (Life Sign).

Payne partnered the first two for his boss but opted for race favorite Gobsmacked in the 3yo event. He's sure to cop some ribbing this week as while Gobsmacked was not on his best behavior and broke in the score-up, Staley was always well positioned by catch driver Boris Devcic and "got the chocolates" in fine style for Vallelonga at 20/1.

But Payne picked up an outside drive earlier and was victorious with Coolncalm (Changeover-Mini Bonus (Armbro Operative) in the Park Douglas Printing Pace for Ouyen trainer Malcolm Retallick.

Much of the Vallelonga stable success at Mildura has been due to the efforts of Melinka and Fire Safe with six wins and two minor placings between them.

"I just can't heap enough praise on Fire Safe who has been a life saver for us. She has kept the ship afloat since I had my accident when I snapped a femur (thigh bone) and fractured a hip," Vallelonga said.

"My partner Elizabeth Ferrinda and I paid $12,000 for the horse at the Sydney sales, which has proved to be a bargain buy. But Fire Safe does owe me as she was the one that knocked me over causing my injuries on July 17 last year!

"Without the support of Elizabeth, Ross and a few others, I doubt that the stable would be operating."

Vallelonga grew up with two sisters and a brother at his parents' vineyard on the outskirts of Mildura. When he was a teenager, every school holidays would be spent mainly at Rochester, where his two uncles, astute trainers Neil and Frank Cavallaro were then based.

"I learnt so much during those early days and I still remember the first horse they put me on to jog. It was named Egyptian Byrd," he said.

"I got a trainer's licence when I was 16 or 17 and a neighbor of my parents' property let me put a track on his land. It just went from there."

Apart from a brief stint in his early 20s when Vince ran a pizza shop with his brother Mario, he's always been involved with the horses.

"When I was cooking pizzas, the late Vin Knight had one of my horses in Don't Bug Me. He told me to take the next day off and get to Maryborough trots. The horse won and I didn't get home for two days! There were some good times back then.

"But looking back it has been fun. I had time at Mildura and Euston with Eric Anderson, then I was out on my own at Hattah and Yaapeet, the latter pottering around with just a few horses while I was growing pigs. I later spent 18 months with Peter Tonkin at Ballarat and over three years with Lance Justice, so I have some outstanding mentors."

Vallelonga enjoyed success with a good bunch of owners at Sam Godino's property at Riddells Creek, before taking his biggest step up six year ago.

He joined forces with Archie Anastasiou and the pair transformed a 130-acre sheep property at Bolinda into a picturesque training complex featuring an 1100m sand track and a 1200m track for fast work.

"There's 18 in work at present, but we can always find room for more."

Vallelonga said he was fortunate to have the expertise of ex-Kiwi horseman Ross Payne.

"He's a true professional and he's got a wealth of experience having worked for the Purdon stables in New Zealand," he said.

"I saw Ross's work ethic first-hand because he was at our place when he was the Purdons' travelling foreman at one stage.

"He stayed for a month and drove a few winners for me too, so when I heard he was keen to call Australia home, I wanted to have him here.

"But it wasn't that easy - I reckon he ignored my calls for more than six months! But I finally got him on board and we're lucky to have a tremendous working relationship."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura