Vincennes & Ippodromo di Agnano Napoli action

January 3, 2019 - Today’s harness racing Quinte+ was the Prix Hersilie at Paris-Vincennes (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 14 European starters) that saw 18/1 Cocktail Julino (7g Pagalor -Lady de Bearegard) score timed in 1.12kr for driver Matthieu Abrivard.

Loic Bernard Martin owns and trains the 12 time winner in 62 career starts for 307,430€ earned.

20/1 Tesauro (7g Filipp Roc ) took second with Alexandre Abrivard up and third was the 7.4/1 Generaal Bianco (6g Ufo Kievitshof ) that had Frank Nivard piloting the Peter Untersteiner trainee.

The 2/5 favorite Valokaja Hindo (8m Great Challenger ) was fourth for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire, coming into this event with six wins in his eight starts in France.

16/1 Beppe AM (8g Enjoy Lavec -Via di Jesolo) completed the top five with owner/trainer Bjorn Goop aboard.

The exact order Q+ payoff was 2,051€ for a 2€ wager.

Cocktail Julino

Cocktail Julino and connections

The day’s monte feature was the Prix de Mauleon (purse 35,000€, 2175 meters, nine starters) and the 1.14.1lr timed victory went to 5.4/1 odds Flaya du Saptel (4f Speedo Graffiti ) handled by jockey Benjamin Rochard for trainer J.M. Monclin.

The winner recorded her second win in 11 outings and bested 1.2/1 favorite Fraction Jenilou (4f Village Mystic ) with Eric Raffin in the irons for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron.

The 8.1/1 odds Fiora Gerdreene (4f Akim du Cap Vert ) gained third money for jockey Francois Lagadeuc.

Flaya du Saptel

The Prix de Covet-le-Chateau (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, 10 four and five year old female starters) saw the 23/1 Florida Sport (4f Tornado Bello -Victoria Sport) score timed in 1.15.6kr, her third victory in 12 starts in FR. Trainer Miguel X. Mestre Suner was at the lines for owner P.J. Pascual Lavanchy.

10/1 Fairy White (4f Ouragon de Celland ) was second for driver Anthony Barrier and breeder/owner/trainer Christophe Gallier.

Third home was 7.4/1 Fever (4f Rolling d’Heripre ) and teamster Tony Le Beller for Ecurie de Tremont.

Florida Sport

On Christmas Eve at Ippodromo di Agnano (Napoli) a two year filly record was equaled in the Pr. Fine Anno (purse 13,200€, 1600 meters autostart), two year olds).

Amour A Belle (2f Voltigeur de Myrt -Emme Emme- King Conch ) scored timed in 1.13.4kr with a well-timed late rally engineered by pilot Vincenzo Luongo.

Al Capone Strecca (2m Napoleon Bar -Ambretta Bar- Ganymede ) was second for Alessandro Gocciadoro and pacesetter A Sexybomb Par (2f Yankee Slide -Vivacissima Par- Harvard Yard ) took the third check.

The winning filly is owned by Scuderia Santese.

Amour A Belle

PMU, LeTrot, Gaet, Napoli Agnano files/photos