Day At The Track

Vincennes & Ippodromo di Agnano Napoli action

07:59 PM 04 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Amour A Belle
Amour A Belle scored a well-timed late rally engineered by pilot Vincenzo Luongo

January 3, 2019 - Today’s harness racing Quinte+ was the Prix Hersilie at Paris-Vincennes (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 14 European starters) that saw 18/1 Cocktail Julino (7g Pagalor-Lady de Bearegard) score timed in 1.12kr for driver Matthieu Abrivard.

Loic Bernard Martin owns and trains the 12 time winner in 62 career starts for 307,430€ earned.

20/1 Tesauro (7g Filipp Roc) took second with Alexandre Abrivard up and third was the 7.4/1 Generaal Bianco (6g Ufo Kievitshof) that had Frank Nivard piloting the Peter Untersteiner trainee.

The 2/5 favorite Valokaja Hindo (8m Great Challenger) was fourth for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire, coming into this event with six wins in his eight starts in France.

16/1 Beppe AM (8g Enjoy Lavec-Via di Jesolo) completed the top five with owner/trainer Bjorn Goop aboard.

The exact order Q+ payoff was 2,051€ for a 2€ wager.

Cocktail Julino

Cocktail Julino and connections

The day’s monte feature was the Prix de Mauleon (purse 35,000€, 2175 meters, nine starters) and the 1.14.1lr timed victory went to 5.4/1 odds Flaya du Saptel (4f Speedo Graffiti) handled by jockey Benjamin Rochard for trainer J.M. Monclin. 

The winner recorded her second win in 11 outings and bested 1.2/1 favorite Fraction Jenilou (4f Village Mystic) with Eric Raffin in the irons for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron.

The 8.1/1 odds Fiora Gerdreene (4f Akim du Cap Vert) gained third money for jockey Francois Lagadeuc.

Flaya du Saptel

The Prix de Covet-le-Chateau (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, 10 four and five year old female starters) saw the 23/1 Florida Sport (4f Tornado Bello-Victoria Sport) score timed in 1.15.6kr, her third victory in 12 starts in FR. Trainer Miguel X. Mestre Suner was at the lines for owner P.J. Pascual Lavanchy.

10/1 Fairy White (4f Ouragon de Celland) was second for driver Anthony Barrier and breeder/owner/trainer Christophe Gallier.

Third home was 7.4/1 Fever (4f Rolling d’Heripre) and teamster Tony Le Beller for Ecurie de Tremont.

Florida Sport

On Christmas Eve at Ippodromo di Agnano (Napoli) a two year filly record was equaled in the Pr. Fine Anno (purse 13,200€, 1600 meters autostart), two year olds).

Amour A Belle (2f Voltigeur de Myrt-Emme Emme-King Conch) scored timed in 1.13.4kr with a well-timed late rally engineered by pilot Vincenzo Luongo.

Al Capone Strecca (2m Napoleon Bar-Ambretta Bar-Ganymede) was second for Alessandro Gocciadoro and pacesetter A Sexybomb Par (2f Yankee Slide-Vivacissima Par-Harvard Yard) took the third check.

The winning filly is owned by Scuderia Santese.

Amour A Belle

PMU, LeTrot, Gaet, Napoli Agnano files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Standardbreds in need of a new career
04-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
Grant to receive Humanitarian Award
04-Jan-2019 09:01 AM NZDT
Plano has Magnifique in razor-sharp form
04-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
June Jeanett Hudson passes at 82
04-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
BigM to carry momentum into New Year
04-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
Meadowlands survival challenge starts Friday
04-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
Dunn draws well in drivers championship
03-Jan-2019 19:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News