Group II action at Vincennes

The Paris-Vincennes card today included four Gr. II events and two are reported as follows. The Prix Guy Deloison (Gr. II, purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, three-year olds, European) saw the 11/1 odds Hanna des Molles (3f Village Mystic -Ultimate Jet) score in 1.15.1kr with Alexandre Abrivard up for owner J.L. Beraud and trainer L.L. Abrivard.

Hanna des Molles won for the fourth time in her career and she now has 79,720€ earned. 5.6/1 Hirondelle Sibey (3f Gazoulills -Celina du Chatelet)) captured second for Eric Raffin and J.M. Baudouin. 4.4/1 odds Havanaise (3f Ricimer ) was third for reinsman F.P. Bossuet.

Hanna des Molles

Monte performers then battled in the Prix Herve Ceran-Maillard (Gr. II, 2175 meters, purse 85,000€, monte) and the 6/10 favorite Feeling Cash (5m Ready Cash -Roy with Royale Star) prevailed in 1.11.4kr with Eric Raffin in the irons.

Philippe Allaire trains this now nine time winner for Carlos Lerner. Cash now has 940,110€ in life earnings. 17/1 Fun Quick (5m Carpe Diem -Activity Quick) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Maik Esper and Ecurie Quick Star. 7.5/1 Fado du Chene (5m Singalo -Star du Chene) finished third for jockey P.Ph. Ploquin, trainer Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj.

Feeling Cash

Hooker Berry (3m Booster Winner-Osaka Berry), off as the 5/10 favorite, took Friday’s Prix Pierre Plazen (Gr. II, 85,000€, 2700 meters, European) at Paris-Vincennes for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and owner/breeder Michel Aladenice. It was his fourth career victory now for life earnings of 240,170€. Race time was 1.16.6kr off a very pedestrian pace.

The 4,2/1 Heaven’s Pride (3m Brillantissime -Queenly Pride) was second for David Thomain, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Francky Defosse. 4.3/1 odds Kuyt F Boko (3m Conway Hall -Gala dei Bessi) took third handled by Robin Bakker for trainer Paul Hagoort and Stall Why Not. A good crowd was present at Vincennes where attendance was limited to 5,000 people.

Hooker Berry

In a non-graded event, the Prix de Molay (purse 32,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European eligibles), the first time in FR starters Bo C (6m Maharajah -Dreaming Again) scored as the 5/10 favorite timed in quick 1.11.3kr for owner/trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire. The victory raised his career earnings to 110,684€. 5/1 Eagle Wind (6g Timoko -Quarina) was second for trainer/driver Franck Nivard. Third was 9/1 Voyage d’Amour (6f Quick Wood ) for Eric Raffin and trainer Mike Lenders.

Bo C

LeTrot files/photos