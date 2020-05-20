Vincent Delaney Memorial cancelled

The Vincent Delaney Memorial Committee regrets to announce the cancellation of the 2020 VDM festival due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a hard decision to make, and we pushed it as long as possible,” said chairman Derek Delaney. “Not only are we looking at the issues with the racing schedule, but we are also looking at the social aspects of the festival. Without being able to host international and local visitors at the track, we believe that canceling is the best choice to make.”

The plans are already being laid for next year, which will mark the big 10-year anniversary of the VDM weekend.

“Ten years is a huge achievement, both for us as a family and for Irish harness racing,” said Delaney. “When we started with a race in memory of our brother, Vincent, we could never have envisioned we would be here, gearing up for the 10th anniversary. We have big dreams in the works.”

All fully paid up horses will be refunded. For questions please contact Derek Delaney at derek@oakwoodstud.ie.