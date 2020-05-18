Vincent leaving his stamp!

Few horses have impressed Mark Purdon as much as Vincent did. The son of Art Major won 16 of his 19 starts including harness racing victories in the NZ Derby, NSW Derby and Auckland Cup.



Vincent was regarded as harness racing’s next superstar.



He retired to stud at Alabar as the fastest ever three-year-old in the Southern Hemisphere – and has served magnificent books of mares.



His first foals are now weanlings and a selection of these are selling in NZB Standardbred’s gavelhouse.com sale this month.



A stunning individual himself, Vincent is certainly leaving his impressive physique in his foals.



Alabar have nine weanlings by Vincent in their gavelhouse.com consignment – and they are an absolute credit to their sire.



These weanlings are uniformly attractive, muscular types and are all great walkers. They are:



Lot 5 (Kim Maguire) – an eye-catching three-quarter sister to Eamon Maguire, the winner of the NZ Jewels 4yo Emerald and NZ Messenger Ch’ship



Lot 21 (Nga Mihi Nui) – a precocious looking first colt from a race-winning mare closely related to a number of stakes performers incl Roman Gladiator (NSW Derby)



Lot 39 (Russian Rocket) – a lovely moving half-sister to 4 in 2:00 incl the good mare Dynamite Denn Nee ($292,529)



Lot 44 (Sheza Monkee) – a filly that looks and carries herself like a colt. A half-sister to 2 in 2:00 and out of a full-sister to the great Monkey King (2 NZ Cups)



Lot 62 (Twist N Shout) – a strong filly who’s out of a $100,000 winner and is a half-sister to a $100,000 winner (Harry Hoo)



Lot 78 (Alta Serena) – a quality filly out of a mare that won multiple Gr1’s and over $500,000. A half-sister to Hughie Green ($259,671)



Lot 80 (Anika Lindenny) – a strong filly from a race-winning Christian Cullen mare. The family of Nostra Villa (Aust 2yo Filly of the Year)



Lot 103 (Delightful Lover) – a well-muscled half-sister to the promising Love The Blues (1:58.9). The family of Better Cover Lover (6 time Gr1 winner)



Lot 121 (Honey To The Bee) – a sharp colt from a half-sister to Cincinnati Kid ($490,557) and to the dam of The Orange Agent (3 time NZ Filly/Mare of the Year)



“We’re really thrilled with the Vincent foals.



“In doing the photos and videos it was just so obvious what attractive, well-muscled types they are and that they are such lovely fluent walkers. Some horses just have more quality about them – and they do.” Graeme Henley, Alabar NZ





A view of the photos and videos of the Vincents on gavelhouse.com is an absolute must.



The full Alabar consignment is now online on gavelhouse.com. Bidding starts on 20 May and closes 27 May.



For further information contact Cam Bray at NZB Standardbred (cam.bray@nzb.co.nz, 021 737 199) or Graeme Henley at Alabar NZ (graeme@alabar.co.nz, 0274 870 901).