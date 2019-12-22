Vintage Cheddar wins Wairio Cup

It was a training feat for Alister Black yesterday when Vintage Cheddar won a Country Cups Series race at his first start since the beginning of June.

All credit must go to the conditioning skills of Black and his team of helpers, who were all on course when the son of Betterthancheddar just got up to beat Franco Santino in yesterday’s Wairio Cup.

Black had given Vintage Cheddar two workouts, running fourth in the first, before winning his second against moderate opposite.

The judge’s call seemed to take an eternity but the cheers of delight from in front of the north stand said it all.

Black, who has an excellent UDR rating, had three runners in the Cup and the win by Vintage Cheddar didn’t surprise him.

“No. He won fresh up last year. He trialed up nice at his last workout and trained well this week. He was pretty ready for today’s assignment,” he said.

Franco Santino was very brave, sitting parked (which is not really his forte) and just getting nabbed by a nose. He too was in a fresh state.

Vintage Cheddar’s driver Blair Orange wasn’t sure whether he’d won but close to the line you can see him having great delight in telling Nathan Williamson he thought he had.

The winning time of 2-56.8 was a new race record. The previous race record of 2-57.2 was recorded by Jamie in 2006. The time was also a new track and Southland record for four year old and older entires or geldings.

Black said the five year old will have his next start in the Omakau Cup at the Central Otago Meeting on the 2nd January.

“The long term goal this season is the Easter Cup. That’s why I didn’t worry too much about the New Zealand Cup meeting this year. The next Cup meeting will be right up his alley whether it’s in the Junior Free For All or the actual Cup.

Vintage Cheddar is owned by Lindsay and Ian Thomson who have now provided Black with 53 of his 66 winners. Black trains from a property the brothers own.



Vintage Cheddar with Sheree Black, Alister Black, Lindsay Thomson, Riley Black , Ian Thomson,

Shirley Leckie and Tony Leckie – Photo Bruce Stewart.

Lindsay and Ian bred Vintage Cheddar from their Grinfromeartoear mare Howfarnow which is out of the ten win mare Whanau.

“He’s just an awesome horse to have around. He was a bit of a hard thing when he was a young horse but plenty of repetition and hard work and he’s come right.”