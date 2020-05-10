Vintage Gath in fast lane with a PB

Bendigo veteran harness racing reinsman Brian Gath is having a ball as he continues on his merry winning way in vintage form.

Gath, a sprite 75-year-old legend of the sport, has wound back the clock since Victoria introduced its regionalised racing brainchild last month.

Apart from regularly picking up books of four and five engagements at his local track, the industry icon, fondly known as "the little master", recently posted his fastest ever winning time of 1.52-5.

Gath steered four-year-old gelding Gobsmacked ( Auckland Reactor -Respected ( Art Major ) to victory in the $12,000 Bendigo Party Hire Pace last week for trainer Shaun McNaulty.

"I remember on one trip to America, way back in 1979, I won at the Meadowlands in a time of 1.56. At the time it was the equal fastest mile rate recorded by a driver from Australia-the other being Vic Frost," Gath said.

"Since then I've won races in 1.55 and around that mark, but the speed was on from the start at Bendigo, and they didn't back it off," he said.

After an opening split of 27.6 seconds, the sparks continued to fly with 28.7, 27.8 and home in 28.7. Gath always appeared to be the one to beat, sitting quietly on the back of the free-wheeling leader Streitkid (Shannon O'Sullivan).

He eased off heading into the home corner and held off the late swoopers in Glenn Douglas-prepared pair, Courageous Saint and Vandanta.

To watch the video replay click here.

Gath made it two for the week at Bendigo when he won three days later with bay mare Chooz Reactor ( Auckland Reactor -Eleventh Command ( Ponder ) for Ron Sheppard, of Heathcote. Tonight, he again partners Gobsmacked and will be hoping to continue his purple patch.

To watch the video replay click here.

"He's a lovely little horse to drive-and to run the time that he did last start was terrific. We are off the back row this time, but with an ounce of luck we won't be far away," Gath said.

The Hall of Fame reinsman said he received a "wonderful surprise" when he turned on his computer to check on race fields.

"There were congratulation messages from two retired world champions in Melbourne Cup winning jockey Harry White and former brilliant USA harness racing driver Bill O'Donnell," Gath said.

"I've known Harry for many, many years. I could probably say the same thing about Bill, who I met during a trip over there in the 80s. Bill was known as 'Magic' - the horses just seemed to run so much faster for him, particularly at Meadowlands," he said.

Gath, with more than 3600 winners to his name, including a 1978 Inter Dominion triumph with Markovina, has nothing but praise for the new regional racing format.

"I would think everyone else is enjoying it as much as we are in the Bendigo district. We are all getting a chance to earn something, and the wins are being spread across the board," he said.

"They've done a terrific job to keep racing going and it's bringing different people into the limelight. Let's just hope it continues."

Gath has had five wins and five placings from 20 drives since region racing got underway on April 2.

Terry Gange

