Rapid rise for Virgil

The top priced lot of the Autumn Mixed sale in Auckland in June, Virgil is a likely starter in one of the earliest two year old races of the southern season after being nominated for Addington on Friday.

He finished third in his heat at Rangiora last week behind stablemates Flying Even Bettor and Copperfield and is making strong progress for his fearless owner, Jean Feiss.

Jean has topped the National sales in the past two years alone with Jesse Duke and Smooth Deal who both won their debut races at two so Virgil has something to live up to.

He is also from the first crop of Sweet Lou whose youngsters will be watched with special interest in his first season. Another son, Shelley Beach, fetched $120,000 at the same sale as Virgil and was exported to Australia but has yet to appear.

Virgil is from a family Jean Feiss and All Stars know very well.

He is from Pacing Delight an unraced daughter of the well performed Pacing Grace. But those mares have left plenty of action on the tracks with their progeny.

Pacing Grace’s first foal, Graceful Way has left Three Ways, Forgotten Highway, Shanway Make Way and Man of Action. She has just landed her first filly foal this season,

The next filly to be bred from, Pacing Delight, is the dam of Virgil.

A colt foal, Pacing Major was a big winner for All Stars especially as a two year old and was later sold to the United States. The family’s ability to leave early speed has given it a huge boost as emphasis on age group racing has grown. After Pacing Major came a sales topper in All U Need is Faith who has been an impressive performer for Dennis Dunford and a more recent filly foal, Sweet Affinity,is another member of the All Stars team,

Meanwhile Pacing Grace had left Linda Grace the dam of Smooth Deal the $230,000 sale topper for Jean who has already won a Young Guns heat. Linda Grace had earlier left Linda Lovegrace a 1.54.8 mr winner in Australia and placed in 1.51.4 in a Harness Jewels at Ashburton for All Stars who won nearly $270,000 including the Group One Caduceus Club Filly Classic.

