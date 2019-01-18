Visiting trainers turn up the heat at Mildura

Harness racing trainer David Jack confesses that he’s not a real fan of hot, uncomfortable summer weather, but he put that aside to make a successful hit-and-run visit to Mildura this week.

“I reckon I changed my mind at least a half dozen times as to whether I was going to be brave enough to make the 500km road trip in the searing heat,” Jack said.

The mercury was forecast to reach 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and trainers are permitted to scratch without penalty if the forecast temperature is predicted at 38 degrees or higher.

However, the professional harness racing trainer-driver, based at Euroa in Victoria’s cooler north-east region, decided that the feature event was ideal for his pacer Deeceeten.

After leaving at 12.30pm to make the six-hour trek north west, Jack was actually still traveling on the road when Mildura reached its maximum temperature for the day at 5pm, a blistering 45.5 degrees (in the old terms 113.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Fortunately, Deeceeten is an excellent traveller and that’s probably another thing that tipped the scales to do the trip,” Jack said.

“We stopped at Swan Hill to give him a drink and check he was okay, and then continued on when we found him to be happy and relaxed.

“I reckon we become a bit spoilt with the air conditioners in the car. But horses seem to handle heat and I do think it’s humidity that can knock them about.

“After arriving at the Mildura track, we gave him a long soaking under the cold hose and he was fine.”

And Deeceeten ( Rocknroll Hanover -Lombo Pow Wow ( Million To One , USA) didn’t give those who took the short odds one moment of concern with an impressive all-the-way victory in the $10,000 Empire Stallions Vicbred Platinium Country Series H Final.

Jack virtually had a stroll in the park, with Deeceeten coasting in 30.6, 31.8, 29.7 and 29.3 over the 1790m journey.

The winner was bred by Jack’s step brother Bill H. Thorn and the dam, Lombo Pow Wow, would be remembered by many for her deeds on the racetrack. The mare had 47 starts for 10 wins and 11 placings. David Jack races Deeceeten in partnership with his wife Anne.

“I thought we’d placed him well and to come up with the number two saddlecloth helped out heaps,” Jack said.

“We did some research and believe that we’ve only ever raced at Mildura on one other occasion —-and it wasn’t memorable as we finished 4th or 5th.”

Deeceeten has now had only eight starts, but amazingly they have been in three different States.

The gelding began his career in spectacular fashion with consecutive 2yo wins at South Australia’s Globe Derby Park, in Adelaide.

“Bill, who bred him, lives over that way so it was fitting for the him to make his debut there,” Jack said.

After four starts in 2016, the pacer was tipped out owing to some niggling problems.

He came back two years later and was runner-up on two occasions at Leeton, NSW, then saluted at Swan Hill prior to the Mildura victory.

Jack said they would have normally travelled home the following day after the races but with high temperatures forecast in the north west, decided it was best to travel in the cool of the night.

“He is a very honest horse, but can go better than he shows at the races – hopefully the penny will drop soon,” Jack said.

Other long distance travellers to make hot (but successful) trips to the Mildura meeting included Zac Steenhuis, of Portillo (936km round trip) near Ballarat who got a double with Jules Peach and Our Summer Bay; David Smith, of Salisbury, SA (734km trip) who was successful with Glider; and Aaron Bain, of Gawler, SA (690km trip), who got the money with Rocknroll Legend.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura