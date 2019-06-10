Vitrivio wins Oslo Grand Prix

Italy’s Vitruvio (5m Adrian Chip -Tigre OM-Zebu) took today’s Oslo Grand Prix (purse 2,830,000Nokr, 2100 meters autostart, nine starters after Looking Superb was scratched.

Jorma Kontio teamed the winner to a rallying score for harnes racing trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro , Vitruvio’s third 2019 win in four starts and 16th in his career that spans 36 appearances.

His life earnings are now 9,987,837Nokr. Bahia Quesnot was a game second for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa after racing first over and putting away the breaking pacesetter Ringostarr Treb at the end of the final bend.

Valokaja Hindo rallied for third with Christophe Martens teaming for trainer Jean-Michel Bazire . Former Hambletonian winner Perfect Spirit was also a miscue dq for his break into the first turn.



Vitruvio --Bjerke Travbane, ATG, Rikstoto files/photos Vitruvio --Bjerke Travbane, ATG, Rikstoto files/photos

Race time was 1.11.6kr for the 7.1/1 odds winner. The undercard action at Bjerke was excellent.

The 555,000Nokr total purse Energima Cup Final went to 1.11.3kr timed Gigant Invalley ( Gigant Neo ) with Gunnar Austevoll up. This one was third in his elimination. The two elimination winners were Une Etoile Gar ( Varenne ) clocked in 1.11.2kr and Donatomite ( Donato Hanover -Malvictorian) in 1.12kr.

The Finn Tack Europamatch (565,000Nokr purse, 2100 meters autostart) went to 1.12.9kr timed Heart of Steel ( Cantab Hall ) with Peter Untersteiner up. Gina Shermer (Varenne) took the Akershus Tracktors for Mares with a 410,000Nokr purse, clocked in 1.11.8kr over the 1609 meters autostart course.

The YesBox Trot (255,000Nokr purse, 1609 meters autostart) saw Reigning Moni (Donato Hanover) score in 1.11.6kr with Orjan Kihlstrom driving for trainer Daniel Reden .

Early in the program was the Kingsrod Trading Monte (195,000Nokr purse, 1609 meters autostart) and Be Mine de Houelle ( Scipion du Goutier ) scored for jockey Maria Bacsich timed in 1.11.6kr. Franck Leblanc trains this one that was recently third in Solvalla’s Monte Elite, a race she won in 2018.