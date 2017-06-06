Vitruvio wins Breeders Course Final

June 2, 2017 - On Friday was the Breeders Course Final for three year-olds held at Wolvega for €60,000 to the winner and raced over 2100 meters autostart.
The 1.13.7kr timed winner was Italy’s 4.9/1 odds Vitruvio (3m Adrian Chip-Tigre OM-Zebu) piloted by trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. 43/1 outsider Valentina Wind (3f Muscle Hill-Norah Wind-Supergill), also bred in Italy, was length back second for Robin Bakker. Third was 1.8/1 favorite Executive Caviar (3m SJs Caviar-LaBelle Lady), bred in Sweden, landed third for Joakim Lovgren.
Thomas H. Hicks