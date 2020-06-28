Vitruvio wins Gr. I International Kymi Grand Prix

June 27, 2020 - Today’s Gr. I International Kymi Grand Prix (UET Masters Series, 2100 meters autostart, nine starters with the scratch of Racing Mange) at Kouvola Finland, went to Vitruvio (6m Adrian Chip -Tigre OM- Xebu ) reined by harness raqcing trainer Bjorn Goop for Scuderia Pink and Black Srl.

He was timed in 1.11.6kr and was on the front fairly early taking the lead for then leading stablemate Moni Viking (7m Maharajah -Jeunesse Doree- Coktail Jet ) and reinsman Pierre Vercruysse that ended third.

Vitruvio, off at 1.3/1 on the PMU network, won for first time in 2020 from five starts and he now sports 18 career wins in 47 starts for 1,355,820€ earned.

Second went to stalking Cokstile (7m Quite Easy -Joystile- Coktail Jet ) that was a shork neck short for Christoffer Eriksson.

Fourth home was Handsome Brad (7m Brad de Veluwe -Ulrica M- Red Xing ). Ble du Gers (9g Quinoa du Gers ) was fifth for Jos Verbeeck after racing on the outer throughout and sixth was Antonio Tabac (8m Crazed ) that was blocked on the pegs after first being in the pocked.

Vitruvio

Replay https://veikkausmedia.fi/?video=20200627_15_110

Thomas H. Hicks