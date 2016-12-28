€187,000 Gran Premio Allevatori at Rome

December 26, 2016 - Vivid Wise As (2m Yankee Glide -Temple Blue Chip- Cantab Hall ) scored an impressive front-trotting 1.14.7kr victory in today’s Gran Premio Allevatori (purse €187,000) at Capannelle Roma’s 1000 meter harness racing track.

Enrico Bellei teamed the open-lengths winner over the 2100 meter autostart course.

Second was Vessillo As (2m Mondiale OK -Yankee Dapple- Donerail ) driven by Edoardo Baldi and third was Vampire Dany (2m Conway Hall -Illusion Dany- Varenne ) reined by Roberto Andreghetti.

The Filly Division (purse €66,000, 1640 meters autostart) went to 1.14.2kr clocked Vale Capar (2f Conway Hall -Madame Capar- Supergill ) for Antonio DiNardo. A length off in second was Villa Santina Jet (2f Igor Font -Lunigiana Jet- Supergill ) for driver V.P. DellAnnunziata and third place was Victoria Luis (2f Conway Hall -Danae del Ronco- Lemon Dra ).

The aged performers met in the classic Gala Internazione del Trotto (purse €110,000, 2100 meters autostart). The very impressive 1.12.8kr timed victory went to Trendy OK (4f Varenne -Annette Hanover- Sierra Kosmos ) with Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard. She literally wide circled the field in the last turn and motored clear in late stretch to defeat Rocky Winner (8m Credit Winner -Level Fortytwo- Arnaquer ) with Roberto Andreghetti up. Third home was Sharon Gar (5f Varenne -Geneve Gar- Lemon Dra ). Positano d’Ete and Divisionist were fourth and fifth respectively as pacesetter Pascia’Lest was eighth after fading badly in the lane.