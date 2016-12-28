€187,000 Gran Premio Allevatori at Rome

December 26, 2016 - Vivid Wise As (2m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) scored an impressive front-trotting 1.14.7kr victory in today’s Gran Premio Allevatori (purse €187,000) at Capannelle Roma’s 1000 meter harness racing track.
Enrico Bellei teamed the open-lengths winner over the 2100 meter autostart course.
Second was Vessillo As (2m Mondiale OK-Yankee Dapple-Donerail) driven by Edoardo Baldi and third was Vampire Dany (2m Conway Hall-Illusion Dany-Varenne) reined by Roberto Andreghetti.
The Filly Division (purse €66,000, 1640 meters autostart) went to 1.14.2kr clocked Vale Capar (2f Conway Hall-Madame Capar-Supergill) for Antonio DiNardo. A length off in second was Villa Santina Jet (2f Igor Font-Lunigiana Jet-Supergill) for driver V.P. DellAnnunziata and third place was Victoria Luis (2f Conway Hall-Danae del Ronco-Lemon Dra).
The aged performers met in the classic Gala Internazione del Trotto (purse €110,000, 2100 meters autostart). The very impressive 1.12.8kr timed victory went to Trendy OK (4f Varenne-Annette Hanover-Sierra Kosmos) with Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard. She literally wide circled the field in the last turn and motored clear in late stretch to defeat Rocky Winner (8m Credit Winner-Level Fortytwo-Arnaquer) with Roberto Andreghetti up. Third home was Sharon Gar (5f Varenne-Geneve Gar-Lemon Dra). Positano d’Ete and Divisionist were fourth and fifth respectively as pacesetter Pascia’Lest was eighth after fading badly in the lane.
Thomas H. Hicks