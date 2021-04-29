Vivid Wise As earns Elitloppet invite

A superb card at Enghien featured three groupe level events. In the Gr. II Sulky Summer (four year olds qualifier I), purse 100,000€, 2875 meters, seven starters) the 2.2/1 odds Hatchet Man (4m Goetmals Wood - Suricate) scored impressively in 1.13.2kr with David Thomain up for trainer Philippe Allaire.

This was his eighth career win in 18 starts now for 187,280€ earned. 26/1 Hety du Goutier (4m Ready Cash - Quety du Gouteir) garnered second and 3/10 favorite Hohneck (4m Royal Dream - Caranca) was third with Franck Nivard up for owner/trainer Allaire.

Hatchet Man

In the Gr. II Sulky Summer Four Year Old Filly (purse 100,000€, 2875 meters, qualifier II) the 2/1 co-favorite Hirondelle Sibey (4f Gazouillis - Cenlna du Chatelet) scored in 1.13.1kr for Eric Raffin, trainer J.M. Baudouin and Ecurie Le Rivage. This was her eight career victory in 23 outings for 414,100€ earned.

The 18/1 Havanaise (3f Ricimer ) was second for Franck Nivard and 2.1/1 co-favorite Heliade du Goutier (4f Prodigious ) was third for Gabriele Gelormini, trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Saint Martin.

Hirondelle Sibey

The big show was the Gr. I Prix d’Atlantique (purse 170,000€, 2100 meters autostart) and 1.8/1 Vivid Wise As (7m Yankee Glide - Temple Blue Chip) was the best with his 1.11kr victory. Alessandro Gocciadoro teamed his trainee for Scuceria Bivans Stl to his seventh win in France in 20 appearances, now for 1,221,898€ in career earnings.

The 16/1 longshot Etonnant (7m Timoko - Migraine) was a game second for Anthony Barrier and trainer/owner Richard Westerink. The 2.3/1 Delia du Pommereux (8f Niky - Noune du Pommereux) took third money for Eric Raffin, trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic. Fourth after a big late rally was 65/1 Jerry Mom (8m Ready Cash - Graziella) for Pierre Vervruysse, trainer Luc Roelens and owner JPG Horses.

Vivid Wise As

On April 24 at Halmstad the local Jerry Riordan trainee Aetos Kronos (5m Bold Eagle - Will Of A Woman-Muscles Yankee) scored in the Paralympiatravet Third Qualifier (150,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart) timed in 1.12kr.

Off at 7.3/1 Aetos won impressively from the back with Magnus A. Djuse teaming for Team Snyder AB and Aetos Dios AB. Aetos now has 13 wins in 31 starts for 8,544,252SEK. And he has two wins in 2021.

He started from post 12 to defeat 41/1 Nadal Broline (11g Yankee Glide - Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) handled by Bjorn Goop. 68/1 odds Heart Of Steel (7g Cantab Hall - Angel Heikant) landed third for trainer/driver Peter Untersteiner. Cyber Lane was fifth and Handsome Brad finished eighth.

On April 22 at Bollnas the impressive Don Fanucci Zet (5m Hard Livin - Kissed By The West-Western Terror) scored in 1.11.9kr for Orjan Kilhstrom and trainer Daniel Reden. He now has 11 career wins in 19 starts for 5,088,500SEK earned. Diamanten finished second this day. He last started April 2 in his first 2021 appearance when he was second to Clock Bait timed in 1.09.9kr.

So far there are four Elitloppet invites for the 2021 event – Ecurie D. Don Fanucci Zet, Aetos Kronos and Vivid Wise As.

SEK, PMU, LeTrot files/photos