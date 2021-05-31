Vivid Wise As wins Elitloppet elim #1

Off at 2.83/1 Vivid Wise As (7m Yankee Glide -Temple Blue Chip- Cantab Hall ) easily took the first harness racing elimination of the 2021 Elitloppet at Solvalla.

Alessandro Gocciadoro is the trainer/driver of this Scuderia Bivans Srl performer that won for the 22nd time in his 55 race career. Race time was 1.10.0kr off pedestrian fractions as the winner protected his post one start and fought off rivals Don Fanucci Zet (5m Hard Livin -Kissed By The West-Western Terror) for Orjan Kihlstrom and Moni Viking (8m Maharajah- Jeunesse Doree-Coktail Jet) for Bjorn Goop that sat the pocket thorughout.

Aetos Kronos made a brave three wide attempt in the last 600 meters and ended fourth for Magnus A. Djuse.

Vivid Wise As

ATG, Maharajah files/photos