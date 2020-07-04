Day At The Track

Vivid Wise As wins Gr. I test in Italy

02:08 AM 03 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Alessandro Gocciadoro, harness racing
Alessandro Gocciadoro trains and drove Vivid Wise As

Vivid Wise As (6m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) took the Gr. I Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli at Roma Capannelle (purse 180,180€, 2100 meters autostart, four-year olds and up) clocked in 1.13.9kr.

This Alessandro Gocciadoro trained and reined campaigner sat the pocket and rallied to a close victory in the lane over pacesetter Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif-May Glide Font SM-Yankee Glide) with Roberto Vecchione up for trainer Holger Ehlert. Third was the Ehlert trainee Sharon Gar (9f Varenne-Geneve Gar-Lemon Gar) handled by VP Dell-Annunnziata.

Replay   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUHLnuaf0p8

          Vivid Wise As

On the same June 29 Capannelle card was the Gr. I Grad Premio Tino Triossi (purse 180,180€, 2100 meters autostart, 2100 meters autostart, four year old females) and 1.12.5kr timed Always EK (4m Filipp Roc-Nike EK-Varenne) scored for Andrea Guzzinati. Four lengths back was Alrajah One (4m Maharajah-Mariu!-Varenne) with Enrico Bellei up and third was Arnas Cam (4f Ready Cash-Nadia Cam-Varenne) for Santo Mollo.

The Pr Flamingo OK (purse 13,200€, 1600 meters autostart) at Torino saw Vernissage Grif (6m Varenne-Dalia Grif-Park Avenue Joe) score in a quick 1.09.4kr (mile rate 1:51.66) with Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard. He defeated Showmar and Vanvitelli. The winners’ pedigree follows.

Gaet files/photo

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Freshmen fireworks in Ohio Sires Stakes
04-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Colts battle in Indiana Sire Stakes
04-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
First day Iowa Humboldt County Fair held
04-Jul-2020 11:07 AM NZST
Remarkable De Vie upsets at Harrah's
04-Jul-2020 09:07 AM NZST
New York County Fair Racing protocols
04-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
OHHA hosting FB Live from Scioto Downs
04-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
Attendance allowances at the Meadowlands
04-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News