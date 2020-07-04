Vivid Wise As wins Gr. I test in Italy

Vivid Wise As (6m Yankee Glide- Temple Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) took the Gr. I Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli at Roma Capannelle (purse 180,180€, 2100 meters autostart, four-year olds and up) clocked in 1.13.9kr.

This Alessandro Gocciadoro trained and reined campaigner sat the pocket and rallied to a close victory in the lane over pacesetter Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif- May Glide Font SM-Yankee Glide) with Roberto Vecchione up for trainer Holger Ehlert. Third was the Ehlert trainee Sharon Gar (9f Varenne -Geneve Gar-Lemon Gar) handled by VP Dell-Annunnziata.

Replay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUHLnuaf0p8

Vivid Wise As

On the same June 29 Capannelle card was the Gr. I Grad Premio Tino Triossi (purse 180,180€, 2100 meters autostart, 2100 meters autostart, four year old females) and 1.12.5kr timed Always EK (4m Filipp Roc- Nike EK-Varenne) scored for Andrea Guzzinati. Four lengths back was Alrajah One (4m Maharajah- Mariu!-Varenne) with Enrico Bellei up and third was Arnas Cam (4f Ready Cash -Nadia Cam-Varenne) for Santo Mollo.

The Pr Flamingo OK (purse 13,200€, 1600 meters autostart) at Torino saw Vernissage Grif (6m Varenne-Dalia Grif-Park Avenue Joe) score in a quick 1.09.4kr (mile rate 1:51.66) with Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard. He defeated Showmar and Vanvitelli. The winners’ pedigree follows.

Gaet files/photo