Day At The Track

Vivid Wise As wins Gr. II at Vincennes

03:16 AM 08 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Vivid Wise AS, harness racing 11-7-19 Vivid Wise As pedigree.jpg
Vivid Wise AS (on the outside) beats Excellent at Vincennes
LeTrot photo

Vivid Wise As Wins Gr. II Prix Marcel Laurent

November 7, 2019

The Italian invader and 8.6/1 outsider Vivid Wise As (5m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) rallied to take today’s Gr. II Prix Marcel Laurent (purse 100,000€, 2140 meters autostart, 14 starters) at Paris-Vincennes.

The race time was 1.10.7kr off quick early fractions (1.06.4kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.09.6kr at the 1000; 1.11.2kr with 500 remaining).

The winner, teamed by Bjorn Goop for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro and owner Scuderia Bivans Srl) made a three wide brush to the lead early and then was covered by the pacesetting Excellent (5m Real de Lou-Udine d’Odyssee) that held on for second reined by Alexandre Abrivard for owner/breeder/trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

Vivid Wise As victory increased his life earnings to 651,736€.  The 3.3/1 Feliciano (4m Ready Cash-Ravenelle) was third with David Thomain the pilot for Ecurie des Charmes and trainer Philippe Allaire.

The 54/1 Fric du Chene finished fourth. The 3.6/1 Falcau de Laurma was sixth; 9/2 Vitruvio was seventh (this a Gocciadoro trainee with Andrea Guzzinati up)l and 10/1 Mister F. Daag was a dq.

The winner’s pedigree, all American bred and a 15% plus inbreeding coefficient, is shown in photo.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

McWicked, American History head $100,000 Potomac
08-Nov-2019 06:11 AM NZDT
Shartin N to go in Big M's TVG
08-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
NYSS set for 2019 Awards Banquet
08-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
Hockey Night at Meadowlands
08-Nov-2019 04:11 AM NZDT
Armed Forces to battle at The Meadows
08-Nov-2019 03:11 AM NZDT
Record year for the Standardbred Horse Sale
07-Nov-2019 18:11 PM NZDT
Protect Blue Chip, Lady London beat top mares
07-Nov-2019 15:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News