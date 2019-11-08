Vivid Wise As wins Gr. II at Vincennes

Vivid Wise AS (on the outside) beats Excellent at Vincennes

Vivid Wise As Wins Gr. II Prix Marcel Laurent

November 7, 2019

The Italian invader and 8.6/1 outsider Vivid Wise As (5m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) rallied to take today’s Gr. II Prix Marcel Laurent (purse 100,000€, 2140 meters autostart, 14 starters) at Paris-Vincennes.

The race time was 1.10.7kr off quick early fractions (1.06.4kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.09.6kr at the 1000; 1.11.2kr with 500 remaining).

The winner, teamed by Bjorn Goop for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro and owner Scuderia Bivans Srl) made a three wide brush to the lead early and then was covered by the pacesetting Excellent (5m Real de Lou -Udine d’Odyssee) that held on for second reined by Alexandre Abrivard for owner/breeder/trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

Vivid Wise As victory increased his life earnings to 651,736€. The 3.3/1 Feliciano (4m Ready Cash -Ravenelle) was third with David Thomain the pilot for Ecurie des Charmes and trainer Philippe Allaire.

The 54/1 Fric du Chene finished fourth. The 3.6/1 Falcau de Laurma was sixth; 9/2 Vitruvio was seventh (this a Gocciadoro trainee with Andrea Guzzinati up)l and 10/1 Mister F. Daag was a dq.

The winner’s pedigree, all American bred and a 15% plus inbreeding coefficient, is shown in photo.