Voak prefers Warriors Code

In-form reinsman Chris Voak has given punters a valuable tip by electing to drive Warriors Code in preference to the in-form Ross Olivieri-trained pair of Atmospherical and Ardens Concord in the Bowen Bizlink Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

“Warriors Code is a good frontrunner and with him drawing the No. 1 position I picked him as my drive ahead of the other two, who have drawn six and five, respectively,” Voak explained.

Warriors Code, bred, owned and trained by Shane Quadrio, is a locally-bred four-year-old who has won at six of his 30 starts, including all-the-way victories when driven by Voak at his two most recent outings, over 2190m at Northam and 2130m at Gloucester Park earlier this month.

He beat Soho Mercury by 10m at Northam and then just held on to beat Harry Haich by a short half-head at Gloucester Park.

Voak has driven Ardens Concord to his only victory in WA and he has driven Atmospherical at all the gelding’s ten starts for Olivieri for three wins, two seconds and two thirds.

Ardens Concord has resumed after a spell in good form, with a first-up third to Campora after working hard in the breeze, followed by a solid fourth behind Soho Chelsea last Friday night when he was affected by broken gear and raced wide early before working in the breeze and eventually gaining the one-out, one-back trail. He will be handled by Dylan Egerton-Green.

Stuart McDonald will drive Atmospherical, who set the pace and fought on grandly when second to Caviar Star in a 2503m standing-start event last Friday night. A week earlier Atmospherical was eighth at the bell before finishing powerfully, out six wide, to be third behind Be On Guard.

Warriors Code might not have things all his own way in Voak’s bid to set the pace. Brookies Jet, a fast-finishing second to Soho Chelsea last week, is favourably drawn at barrier two and Shannon Suvaljko is likely to press forward at the start with the seven-year-old who has set the pace in seven of his 15 wins. The Steve Burton-trained All Jokes Aside (Bailey McDonough) possesses excellent gate speed and, from barrier four, could make a bold bid for the early lead.