Voak spoilt for choice

In-form reinsman Chris Voak has elected to drive Vultan Tin over tough mare Gotta Go Gabbana in Friday night’s Group 2 City Of Perth Cup (2130m) at Gloucester Park.

A better barrier draw, together with Vultan Tin’s impressive record in Free-For-All company, swayed Voak to drive the Phil Costello-trained pacer.

“He’s got her measure at this stage,” Voak said.

“He’s going really well at the moment and was really good last week.

“Gotta Go Gabbana’s work last Friday was exceptional, but it’s a big step up taking on the big boys at Free-For-All level.”

Vultan Tin bounced back to winning form in last week’s 2536m Free-For-All at Gloucester Park, where he finished powerfully to beat Always Arjay and Saying Grace.

Following the win last week, Voak said the Pinjarra Cup in March would be a suitable target for Vultan Tin.

Prior to that, the gelding finished third in the Fremantle Cup and 10th in the WA Pacing Cup.

Voak said he expected Vultan Tin to lead and be hard to beat from barrier two in Friday’s $50,000 feature.

“He felt really good last week and I expect him to feel even better this week,” he said.

“I think over the 2536 they will be happy to sit on Vultan Tin.

“A lot of the runners on the front line probably won’t like to be used off the gate over the 2536.

“El Jacko probably looks the hardest to beat, so I’d like to see him shuffled back from barrier 11.”

Despite not electing to drive Gotta Go Gabbana, Voak said he expected a completive showing from the mare as well.

A field of 11 has assembled for the Group 2 event, with Argyle Red drawn in barrier one, while other notable runners include Eden Franco (barrier eight) and Vampiro (nine).

Vultan Tin forms a key part of Voak’s six drives on the night and rated Anime as his next best chance on the program.

The first event at Gloucester Park on Friday night gets underway at 5.40.

Meanwhile, trainer-reinsman Kristian Hawkins is recovering from a torn calf and ligament damage, following an incident in the Busselton Cup last Friday night, which he detailed on TABradio this morning.

Hawkins was driving Danieljohn in the $15,000 event before he was involved in a fall soon after the start and was taken to hospital for scans.

Hawkins said he feared initially he had done more than ligament damage to his foot.

“They always look a lot worse than they are when there are carts going everywhere,” he said.

“The horse in front of me was Budd Sidewinder and I was following him.

“Ash Markham (Our Bobbydazzler) and I were racing pretty tight…no one was giving anybody any room into that first corner.

“We would’ve been okay if that horse hadn’t of come down, but when that horse came down we were racing so tight there was no room for anyone to move.

“I went straight over the top of the ones that had fallen…I don’t think it was anybody’s fault.

“I thought it was broken (leg) at the time but luckily it wasn’t.

“Luckily everyone came out of it unscathed and the horses were alright.”

