Volnik du Kras wins PR Citta di Treviso

November 23, 2019 - Volnik du Kras (5m Varenne -Oljka su Kras- Park Avenue Joe ) took the harness racing 40,040€ purse, 1609 meters autostart, PR Citta di Treviso in Italy, timed in 1.11.9kr and reined by his trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

He moved first up the then leading Sonia (8f Donato Hanover -Ele Code- Uronometro ) with Rene Legati up, putting that rival away and drawing clear to a two-length victory.

Sonia held for third behind Virginia Grif (5f Varenne -Francy Capar- Supergill ) that Fed Esposito piloted.

Thomas H. Hicks



