Volnik du Kras wins PR Citta di Treviso

November 23, 2019 - Volnik du Kras (5m Varenne-Oljka su Kras-Park Avenue Joe) took the harness racing 40,040€ purse, 1609 meters autostart, PR Citta di Treviso in Italy, timed in 1.11.9kr and reined by his trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.
He moved first up the then leading Sonia (8f Donato Hanover-Ele Code-Uronometro) with Rene Legati up, putting that rival away and drawing clear to a two-length victory.
Sonia held for third behind Virginia Grif (5f Varenne-Francy Capar-Supergill) that Fed Esposito piloted.
Thomas H. Hicks