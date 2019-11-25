Day At The Track

Volnik du Kras wins PR Citta di Treviso

03:00 AM 26 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Volnik du Kras, harness racing
Volnik du Kras and Alessandro Gocciadoro
Jeannie Karlsson / Sulkysport

November 23, 2019 - Volnik du Kras (5m Varenne-Oljka su Kras-Park Avenue Joe) took the harness racing 40,040€ purse, 1609 meters autostart, PR Citta di Treviso in Italy, timed in 1.11.9kr and reined by his trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

He moved first up the then leading Sonia (8f Donato Hanover-Ele Code-Uronometro) with Rene Legati up, putting that rival away and drawing clear to a two-length victory.

Sonia held for third behind Virginia Grif (5f Varenne-Francy Capar-Supergill) that Fed Esposito piloted.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Track record in Three Diamonds
25-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Mandatory payout for $136,274 Single Six
25-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
Make it three straight for Lyons Steel
25-Nov-2019 10:11 AM NZDT
Hi-5 jackpot nears $50,000
25-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Caviart Ally noses out Shartin N
24-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Stormy Kromer, Jack's Legend N win features
24-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Eight consecutive wins for Crockets Cullen N
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News