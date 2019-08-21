Volstead leaves quarantine for Australia

Haras des Trotteurs-bound Sweden Cup winner Volstead leaves for Australia tomorrow after spending his two week post-arrival quarantine at IRT’s Karaka (Auckland) facilities in New Zealand.



The first son of Cantab Hall to stand at stud in the southern hemisphere looked relaxed and in wonderful condition as he nibbled on a carrot offered by IRT handler David Cudden who accompanied him from his new permanent residence in America after a stellar racing career in Sweden.



New Zealand and Australian breeders will be the first to welcome Volstead foals for the US-bred stallion who raced out of top Swedish trainer Stephan Melander’s stable winning 23 of his 72 race starts.



A very sound, versatile and exceptionally fast horse, Volstead won races in each year from age 3 until 7 and from distances ranging from a mile (where he took a record of 1.51.5 on a 1000m track) to 2640m competing against some of the very best horses in the world.



He won some of Sweden’s most prestigious races including the 4YO classic Group 1 King’s Cup and as a 6YO, the international Sweden Cup, and during his stellar career also competed in the famous Elitloppet against the likes of world superstars Timoko and Propulsion.



Standing at Haras des Trotteurs at Cardigan (Ballarat), Victoria, Volstead’s chilled semen will be available throughout New Zealand and Australia with $500 discounts available to Victorian Square Trotters Association and New Zealand Standardbred Breeders Association members.



Enquiries to Dave Sanders, dave@harasdestrotteurs.com.au. TEL +64 212 452 584.