Day At The Track

Volstead off to a flying start

08:03 PM 02 Oct 2019 NZDT
Volstead
Volstead

Haras des Trotteurs new resident sire Volstead is off to a flying start with the first three harness racing mares that he served all getting in foal on first insemination.

And fitting for an international group winner, his first consorts also included an international mare and a group winner, in French mare Dream Island and Group winner Arboe.

The other mare Ornee is an unraced daughter of Ready Cash, and the trio are among a dozen of Yabby Dam Farms best mares who will visit his court this breeding season.

Volstead, a 1.51.5 son of Cantab Hall, is available throughout Australia and New Zealand in fresh semen form.

Volstead is the first son of Cantab Hall to be available as a fresh semen option in the Southern Hemisphere.

Cantab Hall has become an outstanding sire of sires with his outstanding son Father Patrick making a huge impression this year as sire of the top rated three-year-old, Greenshoe who trotted in sub 1:50 this last week at the Red Mile and became a millionaire in the process.

A full-brother to Greenshoe sold today at Lexington for US$1,100,000 the first ever standardbred yearling to make over $1 million at Auction.

An outstanding competitor in Sweden’s elite gold division Volstead raced out of the top Swedish barn of Stefan Melander and won 5.87M SEK from 23 of his 72 race starts including the Group 1 King’s Cup and the prestigious Sweden Cup, or Little Elitlopp, in 2017.

