Day At The Track

Voltaire Gifont Wins at Albegna 12-23-18

10:21 AM 25 Dec 2018 NZDT
Voltaire Gifont
Voltaire Gifont
GAET Photo

December 23, 2018 - Sunday’s Pr. Campionati des 4Ans Finale (purse 110,000€, 2060 meters autostart, 11 starters after two scratches) was at Albenga (Italy) with the 1.13.3kr timed harness racing victory earned impressively by Voltaire Gifont (4m Quaker Jet-Realm Of Fancy-Ginger Somolli) reined by Pietro Gubellini.

The winner, with a second dam by Workaholic, recorded his eighth career win in 26 starts now for 194,937€ earned.

Some five lengths back in second was Valchiria OP (4f Ideal Luis-Maya del Ronco-Toss Out) with Fed. Esposito aboard, and third went to pacesetting Very Joy (4m Napoleon Bar-Nieves Joy-Naglo) with Ant. Di Nardo driving. Fourth home was Volturina Jet (4f Ken Warkentin-Eterea-Indo Park) that was handled by Santo Mollo.

Thomas H. Hicks

