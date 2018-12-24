Voltaire Gifont Wins at Albegna 12-23-18

December 23, 2018 - Sunday’s Pr. Campionati des 4Ans Finale (purse 110,000€, 2060 meters autostart, 11 starters after two scratches) was at Albenga (Italy) with the 1.13.3kr timed harness racing victory earned impressively by Voltaire Gifont (4m Quaker Jet-Realm Of Fancy-Ginger Somolli) reined by Pietro Gubellini.
The winner, with a second dam by Workaholic, recorded his eighth career win in 26 starts now for 194,937€ earned.
Some five lengths back in second was Valchiria OP (4f Ideal Luis-Maya del Ronco-Toss Out) with Fed. Esposito aboard, and third went to pacesetting Very Joy (4m Napoleon Bar-Nieves Joy-Naglo) with Ant. Di Nardo driving. Fourth home was Volturina Jet (4f Ken Warkentin-Eterea-Indo Park) that was handled by Santo Mollo.
Thomas H. Hicks