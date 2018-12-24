Voltaire Gifont Wins at Albegna 12-23-18

December 23, 2018 - Sunday’s Pr. Campionati des 4Ans Finale (purse 110,000€, 2060 meters autostart, 11 starters after two scratches) was at Albenga (Italy) with the 1.13.3kr timed harness racing victory earned impressively by Voltaire Gifont (4m Quaker Jet -Realm Of Fancy- Ginger Somolli ) reined by Pietro Gubellini.

The winner, with a second dam by Workaholic , recorded his eighth career win in 26 starts now for 194,937€ earned.

Some five lengths back in second was Valchiria OP (4f Ideal Luis -Maya del Ronco- Toss Out ) with Fed. Esposito aboard, and third went to pacesetting Very Joy (4m Napoleon Bar -Nieves Joy- Naglo ) with Ant. Di Nardo driving. Fourth home was Volturina Jet (4f Ken Warkentin -Eterea- Indo Park ) that was handled by Santo Mollo.

Thomas H. Hicks