Voracity becomes National Season's Leader

Voracity became the richest horse in America in 2021 with a 1:51.2 win in Miami Valley’s $22,500 Open

LEBANON, OH - Voracity, a terror in the $30,000 claiming ranks for the first six weeks of 2021 harness racing season, stepped up into the $22,500 Open Pace on Saturday (Feb. 27) at Miami Valley Raceway and earned a hard fought 1:51.2 triumph. With the win, the eight-year-old son of Sportsmaster became the leading money winning horse in the United States this year.

His $63,650 in seasonal earnings put him ahead of Jet Rock ($53,000), another Miami Valley regular who was idle this week. GD Western Joe ranks fourth on the national earnings list giving Miami Valley three of the top four earning horses thus far this season.

The Miami Valley driving colony also boasts five of the top nine money winning reinsmen in 2021, headed by national leader Trace Tetrick who surpassed the $900,000 purses won plateau on Saturday, just the 40th program of 86 scheduled through May 3. Others on the top national earners list are Dan Noble (3rd), Brett Miller (5th), Chris Page (7th) and Tyler Smith (9th).

Voracity (Noble) allowed a pair of outside gate leavers to settle ahead of him before quarter-moving to the front as the leaders passed the first timer in :26.4.

The winner was allowed to race uncontested through the three quarter station reached in 1:23.1 and then he opened up a two length lead around the final bend. A cavalry charge erupted in the lane with a half dozen challengers slowly closing in and spread all across the track.

Voracity showed the meddle he displayed winning three earlier top claiming events, though, and hung tough to the wire. Crimson And Chrome (Trace Tetrick) won the exciting race for place with his brother Tim's five-year-old Sweet Lou gelding, followed by Loutenant (Tyler Smith), General Dolan (Trevor Smith) and Tivo Hanover (Kayne Kauffman).

Noble's wife Christi is trainer of Voracity and co-owns with Donald Moore.

A quartet of $12,500 divisions of the first leg of the George Williams Memorial Series were also contested. Winners, all of whom were non-winners of four races or $40,000 at the nomination date, were: Tint Of Mint (Kauffman, 1:52, $9), My Wish Came True (Brett Miller, 1:51.2, $16), WF Eeyore (Tetrick, 1:51.2, $5) and Hamsandwich (Tetrick, 1:51.4, $3.60).

Both Tetrick and Noble fashioned driving Grand Slams with four scores each on the Saturday program. Tetrick's 104 seasonal tallies trails only perennial national leader Aaron Merriman; while Noble is a solid eighth on the top dash leaders list with 69 victories, all at Miami Valley.

Racing resumes Sunday with a 2:05 p.m. post time.

For full race results, click here.