€120,000 Prix Jean le Gonidec

04:55 AM 10 Feb 2017 NZDT
February 9, 2017 - Yoann Lebourgeois teamed Charley du Noyer (5m Ready Cash-Ornella Jet) to victory in todays harness racing Gr. II Prix Jean le Gonidec (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, nine starters) timed in 1.12.6kr, with a torrid finish (time with 500 meters to go was 1.14kr).

Marie Anne Thomas owns the winner that Philippe Allaire trains and Mme. Josiane Dubief bred.

4/5 favorite In Vain Sund (5m Revenue-Staro Yasmine) was a solid second for Franck Nivard, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet.

7/2 Treasure Kronos (5f Raja Mirchi-Glide About) was third for Bjorn Goop, trainer Jerry Riordan and North American owners Goodrow and Snyder.

This Criterium Continental was forwardly placed throughout and challenged in the final bend. Caid Griff and Timbal were fourth and fifth.

Vulcana de Godrel Wins Q+ Prix Guy Lux at Vincennes

A solid Thursday Paris-Vincennes program is under way and features the Quinte+ and the Gr. II Prix Jean le Gonidec. The day began with the Prix Gerard Brami, a monte event for apprentice jockeys, racing over 2175 meters for a purse of €60,000 and contested by 11 campaigners. 3/2 favorite Balzac de l’Iton (6g Panache de L’iton-Kabylie de l’Iton) scored in a quick 1.12.7kr for Ch. Mottier, trainer Hughes Levesque and breeder/owner Ecurie de lIton. 3.7/1 Big Boss Jo and 40/1 Best Of Sly finished second and third.

Today’s Quinte+Prix Guy Lux (purse €75,000, 2700 meters, European eligibles) went to 1.9/1 favorite Vulcana de Godrel (8f Memphis du Rib-Julietta) timed in 1.14.7kr and reined by Franck Nivard. For owner/trainer D. Marsault. Valse Mika (8f Niky-Ellamika) at 58.7/1 was secomd for trainer/driver Sylvain Roger. Third was 26.6/1 Radysin America (7f Donato Hanover-Zagabria  Dei) handled by Franck Ouvrie for owner/trainer Jerry Riordan. 157.3/1 Vestale du Goutier ) 8f Quido du Goutier-Olympe Pierji) was fourth for J.Ph. Monclin and fifth was 19.9/1 Geisha Sund (7f Love You-Kanadia) for trainer/driver Robert Bergh.

