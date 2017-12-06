Vultan Tin enters select list

When harness racing 6yo Dawn Ofa New Day gelding Vultan Tin enters the track at Gloucester Park on Friday night for the $1.1 million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final he will become just the 28th Western Australian bred runner out of 178 starters in Perth finals.

Vultan Tin is providing the dream of all hobbyists in harness racing in that he was bred by his owners Phil and Denise Costello and is trained by Phil on the same Coolup property where the gelding was born.

Friday night will be a couple of days short of three years since Vultan Tin broke his maiden status in a 3yo maiden Westbred race at Gloucester Park on Saturday 20th December 2014.

Willowcliffe was the sole WA bred in the final of the first Inter Dominion run on a Wednesday night – 19th February 1936.

A stallion foaled in 1925 and bred by F W Godecke and W P Baker he was a son of legendary sire Alfred Donald from the mare Miss Willow.

There has been at least one locally bred starter in every Perth Inter Dominion apart from 1940 when the field was dominated by progeny of Globe Derby and his son New Derby who produced five of the nine starters that year.

Western Australian bred horses dominated in 1957 providing six of the 11 starters.

Only one Western Australian bred has won an Inter Dominion final in Perth – Binshaw in 1967.

Three WA bred horses in San Simeon (1st in 1981 in Hobart), Red Vicar (4th in Brisbane in 1972) and Daintys Daughter (4th in Melbourne in 1970) have started in Inter Dominion finals in other States since Binshaw’s historic win.

The full list of Western Australian bred finalists in a Perth Inter Dominion follows;

Winner Date Place Breeder Year Sex Sire Dam Willowcliffe 19-02-36 8 F W Godecke, W P Baker 1925 c Alfred Donald Princess Willow Stormy Weather 22-02-47 8 N S Craven 1938 g Peter Stretta USA Miss Eileen Kolrock 22-02-47 10 H H Richter 1936 g Kolect Miss Rock Dixie Stretta 22-02-47 2 G F Fraser 1937 g Peter Stretta USA Lily Whips Beau Don 28-02-53 9 L F Carter 1948 c Don Sebastian Nellies Vin Jack Oro 02-03-57 7 W Clarke 1949 c King Oro NZ Jacks Queen NZ Robert Sheen 02-03-57 2 A S Dreyer 1949 c Prince Robert Wilvasheen Magic Flute 02-03-57 6 T Early 1951 c King Oro NZ Star Song NZ Beau Don 02-03-57 8 L F Carter 1948 c Don Sebastian Nellies Vin Precipitation 02-03-57 3 T Bell 1951 c Wilver Mint Grand Elect Frosty Nelson 02-03-57 pu E C Waters 1949 c Nelson Direct Heather Lu Kolworth 03-03-62 8 J P Stratton 1958 g Kolector Ideal Girl NZ King Capri 03-03-62 9 W Clark 1956 c King Oro NZ Jacks Queen NZ Moonspeed 03-03-62 13 A G Richards 1956 g Speedy Raider Lady Monty Super Paddy 03-03-62 3 H L Cheshire 1956 g Superdel NZ Dainty Patsy Binshaw 18-02-67 1 B Cook 1961 g Bintravis NZ Panminton Color Glo 18-02-67 pu A M Ward 1960 f Wrack Again Mays Flame Velocipede 18-02-67 7 L Baldwin 1959 c Kellett Alliteration Haddock 23-02-74 5 J H Bele 1969 c Admiral Way NZ Snowbird NZ Indian Chant 19-03-82 9 G M Ward 1973 c Indian Lake NZ Wexford Lass NZ Paavo 17-03-89 9 A R Annear, D L Annear 1983 c Afella Rainbow USA Eldora Norms Daughter 15-03-96 5 S D L Palmer 1990 f Northern Lights USA Aeroflight Shattering Class 15-03-96 8 Patrician Park 1991 c Golden Greek USA Earth Shattering Faking It 26-03-04 12 Lombo Standardbreds Pty Ltd 1998 g Fake Left USA Sassie Brassie Buck The Odds 26-03-04 11 Allwood Stud Farm 1998 g Million To One USA Marilyn Ann Nats Nifty 26-03-04 7 N M Poyser 1995 g Trev Leo Thrilling Lombo Navigator 02-03-12 3 Lombo Standardbreds Pty Ltd 2006 g Million To One USA Lombo Anastasia Vultan Tin 08-12-17 3 P J Costello, D A Costello 2011 g Dawn Ofa New Day USA Ellevarrac

Alan Parker