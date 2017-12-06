Day At The Track

Vultan Tin enters select list

04:00 PM 06 Dec 2017 NZDT
Vultan Tin, harness racing
Vultan Tin and his Inter Dominion Grand Final driver Chris Voak
Gloucester Park Photo

When harness racing 6yo Dawn Ofa New Day gelding Vultan Tin enters the track at Gloucester Park on Friday night for the $1.1 million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final he will become just the 28th Western Australian bred runner out of 178 starters in Perth finals.

Vultan Tin is providing the dream of all hobbyists in harness racing in that he was bred by his owners Phil and Denise Costello and is trained by Phil on the same Coolup property where the gelding was born.

Friday night will be a couple of days short of three years since Vultan Tin broke his maiden status in a 3yo maiden Westbred race at Gloucester Park on Saturday 20th December 2014.

Willowcliffe was the sole WA bred in the final of the first Inter Dominion run on a Wednesday night – 19th February 1936.

A stallion foaled in 1925 and bred by F W Godecke and W P Baker he was a son of legendary sire Alfred Donald from the mare Miss Willow.

There has been at least one locally bred starter in every Perth Inter Dominion apart from 1940 when the field was dominated by progeny of Globe Derby and his son New Derby who produced five of the nine starters that year.

Western Australian bred horses dominated in 1957 providing six of the 11 starters.

Only one Western Australian bred has won an Inter Dominion final in Perth – Binshaw in 1967.

Three WA bred horses in San Simeon (1st in 1981 in Hobart), Red Vicar (4th in Brisbane in 1972) and Daintys Daughter (4th in Melbourne in 1970) have started in Inter Dominion finals in other States since Binshaw’s historic win.

The full list of Western Australian bred finalists in a Perth Inter Dominion follows;

Winner

Date

Place

Breeder

Year

Sex

Sire

Dam

Willowcliffe

19-02-36

  8

F W Godecke, W P Baker

1925

c

Alfred Donald

Princess Willow

Stormy Weather

22-02-47

  8

N S Craven

1938

g

Peter Stretta USA

Miss Eileen

Kolrock

22-02-47

  10

H H Richter

1936

g

Kolect

Miss Rock

Dixie Stretta

22-02-47

  2

G F Fraser

1937

g

Peter Stretta USA

Lily Whips

Beau Don

28-02-53

  9

L F Carter

1948

c

Don Sebastian

Nellies Vin

Jack Oro

02-03-57

  7

W Clarke

1949

c

King Oro NZ

Jacks Queen NZ

Robert Sheen

02-03-57

  2

A S Dreyer

1949

c

Prince Robert

Wilvasheen

Magic Flute

02-03-57

  6

T Early

1951

c

King Oro NZ

Star Song NZ

Beau Don

02-03-57

  8

L F Carter

1948

c

Don Sebastian

Nellies Vin

Precipitation

02-03-57

  3

T Bell

1951

c

Wilver Mint

Grand Elect

Frosty Nelson

02-03-57

  pu

E C Waters

1949

c

Nelson Direct

Heather Lu

Kolworth

03-03-62

  8

J P Stratton

1958

g

Kolector

Ideal Girl NZ

King Capri

03-03-62

  9

W Clark

1956

c

King Oro NZ

Jacks Queen NZ

Moonspeed

03-03-62

  13

A G Richards

1956

g

Speedy Raider

Lady Monty

Super Paddy

03-03-62

  3

H L Cheshire

1956

g

Superdel NZ

Dainty Patsy

Binshaw

18-02-67

  1

B Cook

1961

g

Bintravis NZ

Panminton

Color Glo

18-02-67

  pu

A M Ward

1960

f

Wrack Again

Mays Flame

Velocipede

18-02-67

  7

L Baldwin

1959

c

Kellett

Alliteration

Haddock

23-02-74

  5

J H Bele

1969

c

Admiral Way NZ

Snowbird NZ

Indian Chant

19-03-82

  9

G M Ward

1973

c

Indian Lake NZ

Wexford Lass NZ

Paavo

17-03-89

  9

A R Annear, D L Annear

1983

c

Afella Rainbow USA

Eldora

Norms Daughter

15-03-96

  5

S D L Palmer

1990

f

Northern Lights USA

Aeroflight

Shattering Class

15-03-96

  8

Patrician Park

1991

c

Golden Greek USA

Earth Shattering

Faking It

26-03-04

  12

Lombo Standardbreds Pty Ltd

1998

g

Fake Left USA

Sassie Brassie

Buck The Odds

26-03-04

  11

Allwood Stud Farm

1998

g

Million To One USA

Marilyn Ann

Nats Nifty

26-03-04

  7

N M Poyser

1995

g

Trev Leo

Thrilling

Lombo Navigator

02-03-12

  3

Lombo Standardbreds Pty Ltd

2006

g

Million To One USA

Lombo Anastasia

Vultan Tin

08-12-17

  3

P J Costello, D A Costello

2011

g

Dawn Ofa New Day USA

Ellevarrac

 

 

Alan Parker

