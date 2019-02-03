Vultan Tin continues his run of form

Vultan Tin has continued his outstanding run of form, taking out the Group 2 City Of Perth Cup (2536m) at Gloucester Park last night.

The seven-year-old always looked the one to beat when he drew barrier two earlier in the week, together with his impressive win at Free-For-All level last week.

Reinsman Chris Voak was able to find the front with ease in the early stages and control the race from there.

Vultan Tin ran home in 56.0 and scored by 5.7m to the in-form El Jacko, while Handsandwheels was third.

Voak said Vultan Tin would likely continue his campaign to the Pinjarra Cup on March 4 and hoped he would be able to win his share of Free-For-All races in the absence of Chicago Bull.

Meanwhile, Shockwave has stamped himself as one of the horses to beat for the WA Derby in April, as he made it back-to-back wins for trainer Ryan Bell and reinsman Gary Hall Jnr.

As he did last week, Shockwave had too much speed at the start for favourite Gee Jay Kay and was able to record a comfortable victory.

Hall Jnr said he was looking forward to Shockwave taking on some of the superior three-year-olds ahead of the Derby.

"He's going through the motions at the moment, he's doing it very easily," he told RWWA Harness.

"It’s going to be very draw dependent.

"This horse, from what he shows me in front, I doubt whether there's one in it that could bully him the whole race and beat him.

"If he copped pressure in front, I think he could still hold them off.

"The horse is getting fitness and confidence under his belt."

Trainer-reinsman combination Andrew and Aiden De Campo also enjoyed a winning double on the program, with Michael Joseph taking out the Dorro's Dash Pace (2130m), before Mary Catherine won the Past President's Cup (2130m).

Mary Catherine was able to hold the lead from barrier one and never looked in any danger of being beaten, despite the best efforts of WA Pacing Cup placegetter Maczaffair in second.

Gary Hall Snr also enjoyed a winning a double on the night, with Campora making the most of barrier one in the Crystalpack Stakes (1730m), while Chok Chai made a winning return in the Crystal Printing Pacing Pace (1730m).



RWWA