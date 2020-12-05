Vultan upsets the Bull

What an upset! Iron-tough harness racing pacer Vultan Tin caused a gigantic upset when running down race favourite Chicago Bull to claim the Gr.1 $450,000 TABtouch WA Pacing Cup at Gloucester Park tonight (Friday).

Prepared by Phil Costello, the eight-year-old thrived on a genuine speed and a perfect Shannon Suvaljko drive to win the state’s biggest event in front of a massive Perth crowd.

Lining-up in his fourth Pacing Cup, Vultan Tin finished 10th in his three previous attempts – Soho Tribeca in 2018, Rocknroll Lincoln in 2019 and Mighty Conqueror earlier this year.

But with the change in calendar, Vultan Tin took his opportunity and etched his name into the record books alongside some of the all-time greats of the sport.

The Greg and Skye Bond prepared Mighty Conqueror found the marker line first before allowing stablemate and noted frontrunner Vampiro to take up the running as they moved past the winning post on the first occasion in the 2936m event.

Vultan Tin ($31) landed one out, one back early before being shuffled back one spot when Chicago Bull made his move with less than a mile to run to eventually park outside of race leader Vampiro.

The lead time was covered in 1:36.0 seconds.

Naturally, the speed increased with Vampiro making Chicago Bull work hard while Mighty Conqueror, Galactic Star and Vultan Tin all sat handy to the lead pair.

The first half of the final mile was covered in splits of 29.8 and 28.5 seconds.

Entering the back straight, Chicago Bull really forced the pressure and Vampiro was starting to crack while To Fast To Serious let go from back in the field with his sprint before being forced deeper coming off the far turn.

At the top of the straight, Chicago Bull held a narrow lead while Vultan Tin emerged as the obvious threat.

With Hall Jnr and Suvaljko both urging on their respective pacers it was Vultan Tin who gained the upper hand and started to draw clear from Chicago Bull while Mighty Conqueror got into third placing.

At the line, Vultan Tin ($31) scored officially by 3.5 metres from Chicago Bull ($1.26) with Mighty Conqueror ($26) a further 4m away third.

The winning time was 3:32.2 – a winning mile rate of 1:56.3 and a new race record.

Since the race was switched to the current distance of 2936m back in 2014, the previous best time was 1:56.5 set by Mighty Conqueror earlier this year.

The final 800m was covered in 28.4 and 29.5 seconds.

Vultan Tin has now won 27 races with 21 of those coming via Goucester Park while career earnings now move in excess of $860,000.

A son of Dawn Ofa New Day from the Pacific Fella mare Ellevarrac, the Westbred pacer has been prepared by Costello throughout his career.

Costello prepared Ellevarrac and also prepared the grand-dam Caravelle.

The win provided Suvaljko with his second victory in the Pacing Cup following his effort with Vanlo Yorker back in 2008.

It was only the third time that Suvaljko had driven Vultan Tin following two unplaced efforts earlier this year.

The Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit action heads to Albion Park next weekend for the running of the Gr.1 $175,660 TAB Blacks A Fake.