WA announces female driver representatives

The West Australian flag will be flying high in Tasmania in April when up and coming reinswomen Jocelyn Young and Emily Suvaljko represent the state in the 2020 Australian Female Drivers Championship.

Both drivers have had experience in the event previously, with Young representing her state at the inaugural championship in Tasmania in 2018, while Suvaljko wore the state’s colours at last year’s event in Queensland.

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for Young, who won her maiden Group 1 last May with Has No Fear in the WA Oaks and she notched up her 200th win in the sulky last spring.

Young said she enjoyed wearing her state’s colours two years ago and couldn’t wait to return to Tasmania.

“It’s not something that happens very often,” she said.

“It’s super busy because you are in every race and you’re flat out the whole time.

“It was very intense driving at a track that I didn’t know two years ago.

“As well as dealing with the track, you also have to deal with horses and trainers you don’t know.”

For her state compatriot Suvaljko, she has endured an incredible rise since her driving debut back in February 2018.

She recently bought up her 100th winner and also enjoyed, arguably, her biggest success in the recent Village Kid Sprint at Northam.

Suvaljko showed in Queensland last year she was right up to the best female drivers in the nation, where she finished seventh of 12.

She said she was looking forward to testing her skills against the best female drivers from around the country once again.

“As a junior driver it’s good to be able to get my name out there,” she said.

“It’s a bit of a different experience going up against all female drivers as well.

“I’m used to going up against male drivers like my dad (Shannon Suvaljko).”

Suvaljko sits eighth on the on the WA Leading State Driver Premiership Board, while Young is 13th.

The championship will take place on Sunday April 5.