WA has exciting prospect in Emily

Emily Suvaljko and her dad Shannon when Emily achieved her first win at her 2nd drive in 2018

Talented West Australian reinswoman Emily Suvaljko doesn't hesitate when she's asked what she loves about her job - it's "getting across that line first".

Suvaljko last week notched up her 100th winner for the extended harness racing season (the count was a very creditable 78 for the 2019-20 season proper) but she's now setting her sights on an even more important mission - her first group one drive at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

The youngster is nominated on Vultan Tin for Phil Costello in the Fremantle Cup, but Suvaljko admits a lot will come down to the barrier draw tomorrow.

"The two favorites will be Chicago Bull and Shockwave of course, but Vultan Tin's been able to beat both of them in the past if he can get to the front. So we need a good barrier draw, but I'm so excited to have the opportunity - if we get a start, it will be something special," she said.

It's been a whirlwind few years since Emily gained her junior's licence midway through the 2018 season. She managed 11 winners from 156 starters that year, then followed up with 60 wins (from 715 starts) in 2019.

She has built a well-deserved reputation as a composed and competent driver with maturity beyond her years and continues to notch up personal milestones including a State concession driver's premiership, a number of regional premierships, and last year becoming the second-youngest woman in WA to drive a treble.

Big wins have included the Albany Cup on Culpeka ( Mach Three - Tuapeka Maddy (Christian Cullen) for Busselton trainer Barry Howlett, but Emily says getting wins for smaller trainers is one of the most enjoyable aspects of the sport.

And she lists a modest country front race at Collie earlier this year as her career highlight so far.

"My favorite win was on a horse called Caruba ( Caribbean Blaster - Spirit Away (Safely Kept) for Peter Tilbrook because it was in my Nan and Grandad's memorial race," she said.



The favorite of Emily Suvaljko’s 172 wins – her grandparents’ memorial race at Collie in March this year on Caruba

"My grandad (Joe Suvaljko) was well known around Collie and there's been a memorial race for him for a long time. Grandad died when my dad was only in his 20s so I didn't really know him, but we lost my Nan Margaret last year and this was the first time the race had been in her name as well.

"The horse I won on is also owned by Larry Nelligan, who is a longtime family friend - so that win really meant a lot to me."

Suvaljko is the daughter of talented trainer-driver Shannon Suvaljko, and with a raft of family connections in the sport she admits her first career choice was probably never going to be anything but harness racing.

"I went through a bit of a spell when I wasn't really involved as a kid, but then I started with the pony trots and helped my uncle break in my pony. I'd be with my dad at Gloucester Park on Friday nights with his horses and my pony," she said.

Suvaljko built her knowledge with on-the-job learning at top stables including Greg and Skye Bond, Nathan Turvey and Colin Brown and since gaining her junior driver's licence in 2018 has clocked up the miles travelling the arduous distances to race at regional WA tracks.

"I guess it's something I was always destined to do - dad has always had horses, as well as my uncles Cal and Joe, and their dad before them. I did think about other options, and did year 11 and 12 for my ATAR, but I started driving also that year," she said.

"After I left school, I started a bridging course to Curtin Uni, but it was just too difficult with all that I was doing. I'm only 28 wins from losing my junior claim (at 200 wins) now, though, so I'm looking at some study again.

"I have a fair few loyal trainers, and I don't use my concession claim all that much now, so hopefully I will be able to keep getting the drives even when my claim runs out. I don't think it hurts to have a Plan B!" she said.

But it doesn't appear likely the young reinswoman will need a backup plan, particularly if she can notch up another personal milestone on Friday night with Vultan Tin.

"It's pretty exciting. Before this my goal has been to just beat my personal record each season, one season to the next," she said.

"I've driven a couple of Phil's (Costello) horses and he's always happy to put me on...but it's pretty exciting to get a drive for him in the Cup."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura