Top guns close out 2016 season

DOVER, Del.--- Wakizashi had just enough to score a 1:52 triumph in the $30,000 Preferred pace while in the $27,500 Delaware Special, Seventh Secret is no longer a secret after an impressive second-straight victory, the highlight events of the final Thursday harness racing program of the 2016 season at Dover Downs on a chilly Dec. .29. The local 2017 season begins on Monday, Jan. 2.

The combination of Wakizashi Hanover, 2015 North America Cup and O'Brien Award winner, and leading driver Tim Tetrick paid off with a nose victory in 1:52. The 4-year-old gelding who won more than $1.3-million in 2015 including the Meadowlands pace has been battling throat problems when training back early this year. Finally the altered son of Dragon Again -Western Gesture has returned to top form of late with two wins, three seconds and a third, all in photo finishes in his last seven starts for Nova Scotia-owners Bruce Kennedy and Tri County Stable.

In this week's Preferred, Teague drove 'Seventh Secret' into the lead after the opening quarter and then held off a surging Sweet Rock (Allan Davis) at the wire with Bettor's Edge (Matt Kakaley) a close-up third. Bushwacker (Corey Callahan) thundered down the lane to finish fourth.

Since acquiring Seventh Secret, the George Dennis Stable, has shown steady improvement, and notched his second straight $27,000 Del. Special win with Dennis at the controls. Joe Columbo trains the Allamerican Native -Secret Song five-year-old for owners George&Tina Dennis Racing. Captive Audience (Tetrick) was runner-up with Sicily (Allan Davis) third. Seventh Secret won for the sixth time this year banking $73,746.

In the $20,00 Open Handicap, Tom Lazzaro, Abe Basen and Robert Cooper Stables' Arque Hanover also won his second in-a-row, with Corey Callahan steering the four-year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven -A Pipin Hanover home in 1:52.4. It was Callahan and trainer Dylan Davis' second win of the day. Silver Fox J Dennis), a 15-1 shot was second in front of Soto (Art Stafford Jr.),

Veteran Special T Rocks led off $15,500 Male paces with a 1:57.1 score with Jim Morand's first of two winning driver. The John Cancelliere-owned Rocknroll Hanover -Ladys Special Girl gelding is trained by Joe Hunderpfund, Cajun Lightning (Kakaley) and Abelard Hanover (Jonathan Roberts) finished second and third respectively.

Swapportunity won a $15,500 3,4&5-Year-Old Male pace giving Morand his second win. The Les Givens trainee owned by Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing, overcame starting from post 9 in the second tier to win for the sixth time this campaign earning $83,019. Caviart Skyler (Kakaley) led early and finished second. All The Cookies (Tyler Davis) was the show horse.

In the final $15,500 pace, Niss Allen Inc.'s Ima Rebel closed out the 15-races with a 1:53.1 victory holding off Sporty Mercedes (Ross Wolfenden) second, and third-place Suchasenseofhumor (Morand). Willard Reynold conditions the four-year-old who notched win number 8 this season.

Defending champion Corey Callahan led all drivers with three wins. Montrell Teague, Vic Kirby, George Dennis, Jim Morand and trainer Dylan Davis had two winners each.

Dover Downs, its management and horsemen wish all a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year. The 2017 portion of the meet begins on Monday, Jan. 2.

