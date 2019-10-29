Warwick drives all six winners

Reinsman Ryan Warwick has had one of his finest days in the sulky at Kellerberrin yesterday, driving all six winners on the program.

It was the first time such a feat has been achieved in the sport in Western Australia.

Five of Warwick’s six winners came courtesy of the Greg and Skye Bond stable, with the Jesse Moore-trained Batavia Blackhole his other winner on the card.

Warwick said he had a mix of emotions and wasn’t sure how to deal with the attention the achievement attracted.

“I’m probably a little bit embarrassed to tell you the truth,” he told TABradio.

“I don’t like getting the limelight.

“The next couple of days it’ll sink in and I’ll have a better opinion on it.”

Each of the six drives Warwick had were well fancied in the market on the day, which started with three three-year-olds trained by the Bond’s and ended with two four-year-olds from the same stable.

Warwick said he was only confident with half of his drives on the program going in to the meeting.

“A race fell over that we really needed to hold up for our Westbreds,” he said.

“We either had to trial them or split them into a different race with older horses.

“That knocked a bit of confidence off.

“There was one for Jess Moore that I’d never driven before and didn’t know a lot about.

“You never go there thinking you’re going to do what happened yesterday.”

The final two races saw Taroona Bromac and The Bird Dance produce strong performances for the Bond’s and enhance their credentials for the upcoming four-year-old feature races.

The pair will likely be joined by Ana Afreet on the path to the Golden Nugget, following his win in the Preux Chevalier (2130m) at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Warwick, the regular driver for the son of Bettors Delight, said it was the most impressed he’s been by the pacer.

“He’s been one prep behind,” he said.

“He’s not the smartest cat out there, but his record is very good and he’s improved a lot.

“That was the toughest field he’s raced against and he put them away the best that he has in a race.

“The penny has dropped with him.”

Ana Afreet headlined a strong Friday night for the Bond stable, who also had Vampiro and El Jacko successful on the card.

Warwick said he expected budding star Mighty Conqueror to line up this Friday night.